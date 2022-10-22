Kim Kardashian's Healthy Habits for Living Her Best Life at 42

Kim Kardashian turned 42 on the 21st of October, but the reality television star, businesswoman, and mother of four isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

The celebrity known for "breaking the internet" is also continuing her pursuit of a law degree while managing her shapewear company Skims, which the New York Times recently reported has a valuation of $1.6 billion.

She is also taking care of her family, working with the company Beyond Meat to create plant-based meat substitutes, and filming the upcoming season of the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian’s Healthy Habits

Kim Kardashian has been upfront about experimenting with a variety of diets over the years, but she has ultimately landed on eating plant-based foods.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly attributed her famed physique to her good eating habits. The mother-of-four captioned pictures of herself wearing a crop top on Instagram with the phrase "Plant based does a body good."

Kardashian, who is 42 years old, has every right to feel better than ever. But what is the source of Kim K's vibrant youth and glow?

1) Regular exercise regimen

Kardashian always works out with her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara first thing in the morning. Alcantara stated in an interview that they both worked out around 6 a.m. because of their hectic schedules.

Alcantara also stated that 85% of their training is weight training, and the remaining 15% is made up of cardio and they work out six days a week for 60 to 90 minutes each.

2) Plant-based diet

According to reports, Kim Kardashian has been following a plant-based diet since 2019. Kim K credited her plant-based diet for helping her better control her psoriasis in an interview with People.

She shared a photo of her morning meal, which included an acai bowl and a cup of tea. For those who are unfamiliar, an acai bowl is an original Brazilian dish made of mashed or frozen fruits from the acai palm.

Sliced strawberries, bananas, mangoes, and nuts were all included in Kim's bowl. " Acai Bowl with hot tea always makes me happy no matter what time of the day," Kim captioned the photo.

The reality TV personality also talked about how switching to a plant-based diet has improved her general health.

“It’s made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything,” she added.

3) No to alcohol

Numerous sources claim that Kim Kardashian has not consumed alcohol and has not shown any desire in doing so in the past. Apart from a few congratulatory shots every few years, Kim has mainly avoided alcohol due to her dislike of heavy partying.

Kim posted on Instagram, "I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER.”

Wrapping Up

Kim K. has graciously shared details on the health routines she follows, but she has also come under harsh criticism for a number of other problematic routines. Wearing the famous Marilyn Monroe gold dress at the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian went to tremendous lengths to reduce enough weight to fit into the form-fitting gown.

She has apparently lost about 15 pounds—basically by crash dieting—to fit into this garment.

In the end, it's crucial to realize that although Kim Kardashian looks amazing at 42, a variety of factors—some healthy, some not so great—have contributed to this. While it may not be possible for everyone to adopt Kim Kardashian's healthy lifestyle, but it is fascinating to learn about the reality star's typical day. We applaud Kim K for her accomplishments and her healthy lifestyle, but we can also learn from her mistakes and make better decisions for ourselves.

