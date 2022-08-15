Kit Harington’s Diet and Workout Routine

Kit Harington is an English actor best known for starring as Jon Snow in the popular series “Game of Thrones”. The 35-year-old is also known for other superhits like "How to Train Your Dragon 2", "Pompeii", "Silent hill: Revelation", and more.

Harington has had an amazing body that has inspired many to take their health and fitness seriously. Just like any other successful transformation, it took several years of hard work and consistency for Harington to sculpt his body. The Englishman follows a strict yet uncomplicated diet and workout routine and makes it a point to follow it wholeheartedly.

If you too are a fan of Harington and want to know what he does to stay in shape, here’s everything to know about his workouts and diet plans. Read on to find out.

Kit Harington’s Workout Routine

Harington’s workouts are a combination of exercises that target specific muscle groups with efficiency.

To achieve his fitness goals, Harington likes to hit the gym regularly. Typically, his workout consists of two routines. In his first workout plan, he trains his triceps, shoulders, chest, and abs. In his second, he largely focuses on various pulling movements to target his biceps, back, and legs.

Harington’s workout split

Here’s what Kit Harington’s workout plan looks like. In his chest, abs, triceps, and shoulders training, Harington includes the following:

Standing barbell press

Incline barbell press

Seated cable row

Weighted dips

Lateral raises

In his biceps, legs and back routine, the actor prefers the following exercises:

Single-leg Romanian deadlift

Machine curls

Speed skater squats

Weighted chin-ups

Face pulls

While Harington’s workouts are short, they are high in intensity and target specific muscles. He hits each muscle once a week through a maximum of three to four exercises but with the correct posture and form. Additionally, the actor also likes to engage in several outdoor sports, including sword fighting, mountain climbing, horse riding, and so on.

Kit Harington’s Diet

Harington’s diet mostly places an emphasis on protein. Around 30% of what he eats in a day is protein, including several servings of whey protein.

The actor prefers five meals a day, with each meal customized for optimal nutrient intake. His diet includes 20% fat, 45% carbs, and 30-33% protein. He prefers cheat days once in a while, as it helps manage his cravings and diet for the rest of the week.

Harington likes to start his day with salads and eggs for breakfast, followed by four other meals before he goes to bed.

Here's Kit Harington’s meal plan he usually likes to follow:

Breakfast: Whole eggs and salads

Snacks: Protein shake

Lunch: Lean meat, brown rice and herbs

Snacks: Protein shakes and fruits

Dinner: Lean meat, broccoli and sweet potatoes

Harington also likes to add different spices and herbs to his food to make it more delicious and keep his diet interesting. His entire meal consists of eating clean sources of fat, protein, and carbs along with other essential nutrients that help him maintain his chiseled physique.

However, his diet plans change according to the movie characters he plays. For that, he usually follows a special diet as recommended by a nutritionist.

Supplements

For an optimal protein-rich diet, Harington consumes whey protein twice a day. Along with that, the actor also takes different supplements for his overall nutritional requirement.

Here're some of the supplements Harington takes daily to maintain his body and gain muscle mass without bulking up:

Casein

Magnesium

BCAA

Fish oil

Takeaway

Kit Harington’s workout and diet are all about simple eating and exercising. He follows a normal yet productive workout routine and relies heavily on clean and nutritious eating. Throughout his fitness journey, the actor has maintained his physique through a dedicated workout and strict diet.

His fitness schedule is worth trying if you're willing to develop an attractive and sculpted body like him. You just have to be consistent and dedicated to attain the desired results.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav