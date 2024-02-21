Know the easiest way to read a supplement label 

If you want to know how much of what you are consuming, you have to go through the supplement label of your products. A supplement label is usually on the back side of the product packaging, and it notes the various ingredients in it, along with the serving size and the net quantity of the product.

You may be taking supplements for various reasons, such as for diseases or ailments, meeting mineral requirements in the body, or for making up for the minerals the body doesn't produce, like omega 3, which we can get from fish oil supplements.

Thus, you may feel the need to understand what is on the supplement label before buying or consuming a supplement, as it will help you know if you are consuming the right thing and in the right quantity.

Why is it important to read supplement labels?

Read the label properly before purchase (Image by drobotdean on Freepik)

It is important to read supplement labels to understand the ingredients you are consuming, as there can be extra-added nutrients that are not necessary. Further, different sources and forms of nutrients may be present, than the one you are consuming already, if you have changed the supplement brand.

Supplement labels have instructions and other basic details like size per serving, which will help you understand your dose better. Further, the labels also mention other disclaimers.

How to read supplement labels easily?

Know these tips to read a supplement level quickly the next time.

Check the right serve size (Image by azerbaijan_stockers on freepik)

1. Serve size

This should be the first thing you check as you get hold of a bottle, as it will tell you how much of the supplement you can take at once and is usually located on the top of the supplement label.

Taking too much of a supplement can make you sick and taking less can make the supplement not affect you positively or address the cause for which you are consuming the supplement in the first place.

2. Serving per container

Serves per container is important to know for dosage (Image by benzoix on freepik)

This determines the number of dosages we can have from one supplement bottle and is calculated using simple mathematics. Serving size multiplied by servings per container equals the number of capsules present in the container.

3. Daily value

This will tell you how much of each nutrient you should be consuming to meet the recommended nutritional requirements. Daily value is based on a 2000-calorie diet globally. Therefore, if you eat more calories or less, you will have to balance it accordingly.

4. Amount per serving

This mentions the dose of each ingredient that is present in the supplement in one serving. There can be various ways to measure the amounts and terms like "one tablespoon contains" can be used to indicate the same. It is also measured using various units of measurement.

5. Check for active ingredients

Check the ingredients on the nutritional label as they are the main contents that add value to the supplement and are the main reason why you are having it in the very first place. For example, if you are suffering from an omega-3 deficiency, you must look for EPA, DHA, and ALA on the label.

6. Quality indicators

Do not buy the ones without indicators (Image by Freepik)

Check for certifications by organizations that are in the business of regulating and doing quality control, as this will help you to understand that whatever you are reading on the label is true.

Do not buy ones without quality indicators as they can be counterfeit products and have side effects upon consumption. These third-party organizations make sure that supplement-making companies follow some basic norms while producing their products.

7. Check for product warnings and expiry date

Check for product warnings like allergens or dairy products and do not consume them if you are allergic to any of the ones mentioned on the label, as they can react with your body and lead to allergies and other health complications. Also check for health claims, shelf life, and expiry date.

Do not be misled while shopping for supplements. If you find it very challenging or complicated to understand the supplement label, ask a medical professional or a pharmacist, and they will help you understand it.