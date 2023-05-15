Lazy keto vs keto: 5 key differences & how you choose the best option for you

The Lazy keto diet is less restrictive than the original ketogenic diet and only requires the person to restrict the carb intake without worrying about their fat and protein intake. It's very easy to follow and can give amazing weight loss results.

In this article, we bring you a comparative analysis between the lazy keto diet and the regular keto diet along with easy meal prep options and weight loss results of people who have followed this diet.

Key differences between lazy keto and keto diet

The ketogenic diet includes high-protein and low-carb foods (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

When comparing the keto diet and the lazy keto diet, there are several similarities and differences.

Here we bring you the five most important differences between these two diets that might help you choose the right one for you:

1) Easy to follow

The ketogenic diet involves restricting intake of carbs to under 10% of the daily calorie intake.

It also includes consumption of higher amounts of protein and fat. Protein is required for the synthesis of muscle and many other molecules. The ratio of micronutrients to be consumed in the keto diet are:

55–60% fat

30–35% protein

5–10% carbohydrate

However, in the lazy keto diet, the calculations for the intake of protein and fat are not important, and restricting the carb intake is enough.

2) Easy meal prep

Preparing meals on a lazy keto diet is significantly easier than a regular ketogenic diet, as there's no need to measure the protein and fat ingredients during cooking. Just make sure that the carb items are kept lower than 10% of the daily calorie intake.

3) Easy weight loss

This version of the keto diet makes it quite easy to lose weight without being felt overburdened with the restrictions associated with low-carb diets.

4) Easy groceries

Choosing the ingredients to prepare lazy keto meals isn't a headache, unlike other restrictive diets. Just check the carb content on the nutritional information table while buying any food item.

5) Versatility

This diet is versatile and can be followed by people of all ages, except when prescribed against it due to medical reasons. People with issues like gastrointestinal disorders, fatty liver disease and kidney issues must take proper advice from a doctor before trying the lazy keto diet.

How much weight can you lose on lazy keto?

Weight loss depends on various factors. (Image via Unsplash/Total Shape)

Any low-carb diet, including the carnivore diet, Atkins diet and Paleo diet helps in loss of fat without affecting muscle mass. Ideally, the fat percentage of men should be below 18%, and for women, it should be below 22% to prevent lifestyle disorders.

This diet can help reduce fat percentage gradually and help get a lean body without muscle loss. Low-carb diets help improve insulin sensitivity, helping with natural fat loss.

This diet might be able to help lose weight as much as 7-8 kg per month and help you reach a healthy fat percentage depending on various factors, including current body composition and health condition.

Lazy keto food list

Foods that can be included in this diet are:

Meat and poultry

Fsh and seafood

Eggs

Greek yogurt and cheese

Healthy oils, like olive oil and avocado oil

Leafy greens, broccoli, green beans, zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes and mushrooms

You can prepare various keto-friendly low-carb snacks and meals using these items.

Lazy keto meals for beginners

Try out the low-carb chicken club sandwich:

Ingredients

6 Lettuce Leaves

6 oz Chicken Breast cooked

2-4 Slices of Bacon

2-4 Slices of Cheese

4 Slices Tomatoes

2 Tbsp Mayonaise

Instructions

Cook the bacon. Cut the six large lettuce leaves.

Layer them carefully to prepare 2-4 sandwiches.

You can also try out this keto cucumber sushi roll:

Ingredients

2 cucumbers

1/2 lb tuna chunks

8 shrimp

1/2 avocado

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp sriracha

1 green onion

1/2 tsp sesame seeds

Instructions

Slice the cucumbers up into thin sheets for the sushi wrap.

Place the raw tuna at one end.

Place the avocadoes and other seasonings, and wrap the cucumber roll carefully.

You can dip these rolls in a low-carb sauce and enjoy.

Lazy keto weight loss results

Here are some results people shared over social media:

This diet promises good results (Image via Facebook/Keto and Low Carb Recipes for Beginners)

This diet can help lose weight fast. Here is another impressive result:

Low-carb diets can help lose fat percentage (Image via Facebook/Keto Diet Recipes)

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

