Lead detected in ground cinnamon sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, says FDA

Federal health officials have shared some eye-opening news with people who shop at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Ground cinnamon, a commonly used spice, sold at these stores, has high levels of lead. This presents a risk to anyone, especially children, who might use the spice for a long time. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this finding on Wednesday, March 13.

The FDA has advised the companies that supply these products to remove them from the stores. The cinnamon products that this warning covers include various brands that are sold across different stores. These brands are La Fiesta, Marcum, MK, Swad, El Chilar, and Supreme Tradition.

These brands are sold in different places such as La Superior, SuperMercados, Save A Lot stores, SF Supermarket, Patel Brothers, and of course, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. The removal of these cinnamon products from the market is an important step in ensuring that children do not consume higher amounts of lead than is safe. If people have these products at home, they should not use them. These products should be thrown away instead.

Following this announcement, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have acted quickly. They have removed the cinnamon from their store shelves. A spokesperson confirmed this action. They also said that customers who have bought this cinnamon can bring it back to their nearby store and will be refunded.

The background of this action lies in the events from October 2023. Back then, hundreds of U.S. children fell sick after consuming lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches. This led to the FDA launching what they called a "targeted survey". This survey was specifically of the cinnamon products sold in discount stores.

The lead levels discovered in this products ranged from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million. To put things in perspective, this spice applesauce pouches had lead levels between 2,270 and 5,110 parts per million - a far higher amount. As of now, there are no reported cases of sickness or other health issues relating to the recent ground cinnamon warning.

FDA issues warning for lead-contaminated products

Lead is not a substance we should have in our food. It is harmful and is unsafe for humans in any quantity. If we consume lead for a sustained period of time, it can lead to serious problems, particularly in growing children. These problems can include learning disabilities, behavioral issues, and a lowered IQ.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on the lookout for lead levels in our food, yet they have not set a specific safe limit. Now, the FDA is getting in touch with everyone in the U.S. involved with cinnamon— from the makers to the sellers and store owners. They are laying down the law: it is crucial to keep our spices free from harmful substances like lead.

Spotting lead in cinnamon from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar is a real wake-up call about keeping our food clean. It makes us double-check our trust in the safety of what we eat and highlights the need to stay sharp about scanning our food for anything sketchy.