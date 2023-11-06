Learn about assessment and diagnosis of ADHD in children

Over time, we have become more aware of the diagnosis process of ADHD in children. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts attention and impulse control in children.

There isn't a single diagnostic test for ADHD. Instead, it's a matter of conducting a comprehensive assessment of the whole child, taking into account various factors and exploring alternative explanations for the symptoms.

ADHD can present in several ways. Some people experience mostly inattentive symptoms; others experience mostly hyperactive/impulsive symptoms; and some people experience a combination of both inattentive and hyperactive/impulsive symptoms.

ADHD in children can also be misdiagnosed for other conditions. (Image via Vecteezy/ Loucaski)

Assessment and diagnosis of ADHD in children

ADHD in children can be misunderstood, impacting the mental health of the child. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE stock project)

Not all children who are hyper-active and inattentive have ADHD. It is important to recognize that children can be easily misdiagnosed with ADHD. However, the symptoms that a parent or teacher may see can be anxiety or even depression. This is also true for adults, since inattention can also be a primary symptom of other mental health conditions.

If you do notice the symptoms of either hyperactivity, impulsivity, or inattention in multiple contexts, it may be time to seek consultation. The assessment generally takes into consideration the viewpoints of multiple people in the child's life. This includes the parents, teachers, other caregivers, and also the child.

A detailed history is essential to rule out any other developmental conditions, such as autism spectrum disorder. After a thorough interview with the child, a mental health professional may use the diagnostic manual to see the similarity in symptoms. Each assessment is personalized to your child's needs and therefore, there isn't a single route to go about this process.

If your child does receive a diagnosis, such as inattentive ADHD, try to see it as a stepping stone to improving their mental health.

How can a thorough assessment and diagnosis be helpful?

ADHD in children can manifest differently and uniquely in each child. (Image via Unsplash/ hiki app)

Like any other mental health issue, ADHD in children requires proper diagnostics and treatment. A comprehensive assessment ensures that your child doesn't get misdiagnosed. As a parent, you must also know that your child may not exactly fit all the symptoms of the diagnostic manual, but that doesn't mean they are not suffering.

An ADHD evaluation can help understand the presenting symptoms of ADHD in children and their severity level and provide recommendations for treatment in school and at home. Of note, medication management may be recommended but is not the only option for treating ADHD.

When you know what is happening in your child's internal world, you can make changes in the environment to support them. Without awareness, both you and your child may remain confused and even frustrated.

ADHD assessment goes beyond a simple checklist that only focuses on a child's ability to sit still and concentrate. It is essential to consider that sometimes children may remain inattentive or hyperactive when an underlying need goes unaddressed.

They may also want their caregivers attention and, hence, continue to behave in that way. It can be incredibly difficult, but it is also important to use your own discretion as a caregiver.

Early assessment and diagnosis give your child a chance at a good life. By making changes in their environment, you can help them enhance their academic and overall well-being.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.