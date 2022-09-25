Legendary Bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman Shares His 3 Favorite Tips for Building Muscles

Ronnie Coleman, aka The King, is a legendary bodybuilder who won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title a staggering eight times.

Coleman has the most wins in the IFBB professional and also received the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement award in 2021 for his impressive contribution to the world of bodybuilding. That explains why Coleman is considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Recently, Coleman visited fitness influencer and YouTuber Bradley Martyn at his gym and shared some great tips for developing muscles. During the interaction, Martyn said that he gained interest in bodybuilding because of Coleman and had a candid conversation with his idol on various topics.

The video was shared on Martyn’s YouTube channel and you can watch the full video here:

Ronnie Coleman’s Tips For Building Muscles

In the video, Coleman advises young bodybuilders to know three things to build massive muscles.

Coleman said that during the initial years of his bodybuilding career, he mostly focused on training the legs, chest and back. He added that he included a lot of variations of bench presses, squats and leg presses in his routine at that time.

"I was doing a lot of leg, chest, and back stuff”, Coleman said.

Martyn then asked Coleman to share tips on intensity, consistency and weight new fitness enthusiasts should adhere to besides the actual workout routine they follow. Coleman said the following:

The first key to muscle building, according to Coleman, is lifting heavy.

The legendary bodybuilder said:

“Back in the day, I was always going heavy, lifting heavy stuff no matter what. Every single day, I was doing something heavy. Like when I bench pressed, I always went up to full 5. When I did dumbbells, I always went up to 200".

He said that his second tip for bodybuilding is consistency.

Ronnie Coleman competed as one of the top bodybuilders for 20 years. He said that he used to train six days a week throughout his professional career:

“I worked out every day except for Sunday. I worked out 6 days a week my entire career, no matter what”.

According to The King himself, hard work and consistency are unarguably the two most important things to achieve success in any field. However, none of that can go beyond a certain point if there is no passion.

So, passion is the third and the most essential key to a successful bodybuilding career, says Ronnie Coleman.

“The most important thing is passion, says Coleman."You’ve gotta love it because if you love it, you look forward to doing it each and every single day. You can’t wait to get to the gym every single day. Because working out for me was a hobby and when you are trying to do your hobby every single day, life’s gonna get no better than that”.

Ronnie Coleman added:

“There was a time when I didn’t make no money from bodybuilding, and I was still doing it”.

That's because he was passionate about bodybuilding and wanted to achieve success irrespective of obstacles.

Ronnie Coleman's Life After Retirement

Ronnie Coleman’s life after retirement has had a lot of ups and downs both physically and mentally.

He has undergone several surgeries on his neck and back, which have affected his mobility. However, with regular stem cells and other treatments, the 57-year-old is now doing well.

Ronnie Coleman is currently very active with his podcast, supplement line, and work as a promoter.

Coleman also never misses a chance to work out at his home gym and makes it a point to stay as active and fit as possible, despite his health condition. Even after 14 years when he was last seen on stage, he is as involved in the field as he has ever been.

