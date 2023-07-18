Liquid Gold for Skin: How Frankincense Oil Do Wonders for Your Skin

Our quest to attain that glowing and radiant skin has given us this wonderful gift of nature called frankincense oil.

Some of you may have come across this wonder oil for the first time. But take my word, once you get to know the amazing benefits of frankincense oil for your skin, there is no turning back!

Because of its fragrant and healing qualities, frankincense essential oil is highly prized. It has a deep, woodsy, slightly lemony aroma that is sometimes referred to as warm and resinous. It has been utilized for ages in a variety of cultural and religious rituals as well as conventional treatment.

What is Frankincense Oil?

The Boswellia tree, namely the Boswellia sacra or Boswellia carterii species, produces a resin that is used to make this essential oil. These trees are indigenous to parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, and the Arabian Peninsula.

Frankincense essential oil is perfect for sensitive skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

Making tiny cuts in the tree's bark that allow the milky sap to flow out. The sap eventually turns into resin tears that are collected and processed to create the oil.

Benefits Of Frankincense Oil for Skin

Frankincense oil, which has been revered for generations and is frequently called "liquid gold," has a wealth of advantages for your skin. Here’s a list of benefits offered:

1) Anti-aging

The anti-aging qualities of frankincense essential oil are among its most amazing advantages. By promoting collagen synthesis and controlling skin cell proliferation, it prevents the onset of aging too soon. It removes dead skin cells, toxins that have collected, filth, and debris from the skin.

It reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, helping you look younger.

2) Prevents scarring

The anti-inflammatory characteristics of frankincense essential oil aid in the healing of wounds, damaged, broken skin, and even scars. It aids in lessening the visibility of scars and eventually aids in their fading.

Frankincense essential oil is a perfect addition to your skincare regimen. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

3) Nourishes the skin

All skin types can benefit from frankincense essential oil because of its unique capacity to balance the skin's natural oils. It benefits oily and acne-prone skin by helping to control sebum production. It also nourishes and moisturizes dry, parched skin, giving it back its suppleness and natural radiance.

4) Soothing and calming properties

Frankincense oil is perfect for sensitive or irritated skin due to its calming and healing characteristics. It can reduce swelling, itching, and redness, offering relief from common skin disorders including rosacea and eczema. Because of its gentleness, it can be used in a variety of skincare products.

5) Antiseptic properties

Not only for your routine skincare but the frankincense essential oil can be used for healing wounds. Due to its antibacterial qualities, it helps both prevent and treat skin infections. It benefits wounds, cuts, and small burns by promoting the skin's natural healing process. It has also been reported to calm and lessen the pain from bug bites and stings.

Using Frankincense Oil for Skincare

Due to its many skin-friendly properties, frankincense oil is a perfect addition to your skincare regimen. Here are some recommendations for applying it to the skin:

1) Dilution before usage

Essential oils should be diluted before applying to the skin because of their high concentration. Several drops of frankincense oil should be combined with your preferred carrier oil, such as jojoba oil, coconut oil, or sweet almond oil.

2) Serum

Mix 1-2 drops of frankincense essential oil with a teaspoon of your favorite carrier oil to make a revitalizing skin serum. On clean, dry skin, gently massage the serum into problem areas like scars or wrinkles. This can increase skin suppleness, encourage skin regeneration, and lessen the visibility of fine wrinkles.

Always dilute essential oils before applying. (Image via Pexels/ Mart Production)

3) Adding it to moisturizer

Adding a few drops of frankincense oil to your moisturizer will increase its beneficial effects. Apply the moisturizer as usual after stirring thoroughly. This can boost nutrition, regulate oil production, and promote a more equal skin tone.

4) Face mask

Frankincense essential oil can be added to your DIY face masks. To make a reviving mask, combine a drop or two of the oil with yogurt, clay, honey, or other materials. Apply the mixture to your face, let it sit for the advised amount of time, and then thoroughly wash it off with warm water.

To avoid any negative reactions, always perform a patch test before applying frankincense oil topically, especially if you have sensitive skin.