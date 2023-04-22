Lotus root nutrition facts and health benefits that might surprise you

Lotus root nutrition facts have been gaining popularity recently. They're native to Asia, Australia, New Guinea and portions of the Middle East. Lotus roots are harvested from early August to late September. The leaves, seeds, flowers, fruits and rhizomes of Lotus are edible and consumed across cultures.

Lotus roots can be cooked in different ways due to their versatility. In this article, we bring you amazing lotus root nutrition facts and health benefits along with an interesting recipe to try out at home.

Lotus root nutrition facts

Lotus root is popular in Asian cuisine. (Image via Unsplash/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, half a cup of lotus root provides:

Calories : 40 kcal

: 40 kcal Fat : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sodium : 27 mg

: 27 mg Carbohydrates : 9.6 grams

: 9.6 grams Fiber : 1.9 grams

: 1.9 grams Sugars : 0.3 gram

: 0.3 gram Protein : 1 gram

: 1 gram Vitamin C : 16.4 mg

: 16.4 mg Vitamin B: 0.2 mg

Lotus roots do not contain any fat, and the amounts of sugar and protein are also negligible. They contain good amounts of vitamin C and sodium. For other categories of nutrients, lotus roots aren't considered a significant source.

Lotus root health benefits

Lotus root nutrition contributes to several health benefits, including:

1) Controls Diabetes

The glycemic index (GI) of lotus root is 33, and the glycemic load is 3, making it a low-GI food.

Consuming lotus roots is considered safe on a diabetic diet. They can be a safer substitute for potatoes, which have a higher glycemic index. Consuming foods with a lower glycemic index is safer for people with type 2 diabetes and keeps their insulin levels stable.

Based on the lotus root nutrition profile, it's easy to conclude that they're among the best diabetic-friendly foods.

2) May support heart health

There are 218 milligrams of potassium in half a cup of boiled lotus root, which is roughly around 5-10% of the daily requirement for most adults.

Potassium is beneficial for heart health and is required to maintain electrolyte balance in the body fluids. Potassium can help maintain healthy blood pressure. That's one of the most important aspects of lotus root nutrition.

3) Reduces constipation

Lotus roots contain a good amount of insoluble dietary fiber. Fiber-rich foods reduce constipation and flatulence by adding bulk to the diet.

Half a cup of lotus root provides around two grams of dietary fiber, which can be beneficial for the gut. Fiber also promotes the growth of probiotic gut bacteria, which is another important aspect of lotus root nutrition.

Lotus root benefits in pregnancy

Lotus roots are good during pregnancy. (Image via Unsplash/Juan Encalada)

One surprising fact about lotus root nutrition is its folate content. Folate (vitamin B9) is important for pregnancy and prevents birth defects in newborns.

Lotus root also provides choline, iron and calcium which are required during pregnancy and lactation.

Japanese lotus root recipe

Try out this simple and easy recipe to get all the benefits of lotus root nutrition:

Ingredients

Cooking oil

Sesame oil

Lotus root

Dashi, broth (vegetable, chicken), or water

Sugar or honey

Soy sauce

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.

Add the sliced lotus root, and cook till they turn golden brown.

Add the broth or water and cook, stirring, till most of the broth evaporates.

Sprinkle the sugar or honey over the lotus root slices, and stir well.

Add the soy sauce and cook, stirring till it's absorbed and the lotus roots are glazed and golden brown.

Lotus roots are versatile and can be used to prepare various recipes. They can be added to sweet dishes as well as savory dishes.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

