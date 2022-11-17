Macro Diet: How to Count Macros for Weight Loss?

The macro diet focuses on counting macros instead of counting overall calories. It is, however, advisable to keep track of the number of calories taken.

People can count and distribute their macros according to their daily calorie requirements. There are three primary macronutrients: proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Protein, fat, and carbohydrates contain 4 kcal, 9 kcal, and 4 kcal of energy per gram respectively.

Functions of different macros in body

The three aforementioned macronutrients play key roles in energy metabolism, repair, and maintenance of the body. Their functions are listed below:

Protein

Protein is required for the building and repair of tissues. It also plays an important role in cellular signaling, enzyme function, immunity, and other pathways of the body.

Common foods rich in protein include chicken, meat, fish, eggs, milk, beans, tofu, and nuts. One gram of protein contains four calories. Protein can perform any one function in the body: either muscle synthesis or the production of energy.

Due to this phenomenon, protein must be spared from energy synthesis by including other macros in the meals. The amount of protein required by an individual is generally calculated on the basis of their bodyweight. The higher the physical activity, the more the amount of protein required by the person.

Fat

One gram of fat contains nine calories, which is the highest among all the macros. Broadly, there are three types of fats in diet: unsaturated fats, saturated fats, and cholesterol.

Unsaturated fats can be further classified into monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat depending on the number of double bonds present in their molecular structure.

Nuts, seeds, avocados, and oily fish contain good amounts of unsaturated fats. Certain unsaturated fats present in oily fish, including DHA and EPA (omega-3 fatty acids), are known to be beneficial for heart and liver health.

Saturated fats are generally found in animal-based foods and in certain plant-based foods like coconuts. There was a lot of confusion regarding the safety of saturated fats. However, recent studies indicate that naturally occurring (not processed) saturated fats are completely safe for consumption and do not cause a rise in the level of bad LDL cholesterol or heart disease.

Butter, fresh cheese, fresh cream, ghee (clarified butter), and egg yolks are among the best high-fat foods that are super healthy. The keto diet, paleo diet, Mediterranean diet, and carnivore diet often recommend the consumption of naturally occurring saturated fats and unsaturated fats. These diets are among the best for weight loss.

Naturally occurring cholesterol is also safe for human consumption and does not cause a rise in levels of bad LDL cholesterol. Cholesterol is essential for the synthesis of cell membranes and steroid hormones in the body.

Carbohydrate

Carbohydrates can be classified into sugar, starch, and fiber. Sugar and starch yield glucose, which can provide energy to the body on their breakdown.

One gram of carbs contains four calories of energy, similar to that of protein. Refined and processed carbs are known to be harmful to health, as they can trigger a spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin.

They are associated with several lifestyle disorders, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Certain diets like the keto diet, paleo diet, and carnivore diet restrict carbs for better weight-loss results.

How to count macros for weight loss?

As the macro diet involves counting macronutrients instead of calories, the calculations can vary from person to person. Each person has different requirements for calories and macronutrients. The amount of physical activity also needs to be considered while making these calculations.

A person’s daily caloric needs can be calculated using the following formula:

Men : calories/day = 10 x weight (kg) + 6.25 x height (cm) – 5 x age (y) + 5

: calories/day = 10 x weight (kg) + 6.25 x height (cm) – 5 x age (y) + 5 Women: calories/day = 10 x weight (kg) + 6.25 x height (cm) – 5 x age (y) – 161

The results obtained from these equations need to be further multiplied with a value known as the activity factor. The activity factors for different individuals are as follows:

Sedentary : x 1.2 (little or no exercise)

: x 1.2 (little or no exercise) Lightly active : x 1.375 (light exercise)

: x 1.375 (light exercise) Moderately active: x 1.55 (moderate exercise)

active: x 1.55 (moderate exercise) Very active : x 1.725 (heavy exercise once every day)

: x 1.725 (heavy exercise once every day) Extra active: x 1.9 (heavy exercise twice a day)

This value can be further split according to the following values:

Proteins : 10–35% of total calories

: 10–35% of total calories Fats : 20–35% of total calories

: 20–35% of total calories Carbs: 45–65% of total calories

Takeaway

Counting macros in a diet can be beneficial for weight loss. The keto diet and paleo diet follow the principle of counting macros or removing one of the macros altogether. It's better to consult a dietician before getting into a restrictive diet, though.

