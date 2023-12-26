Magical winter herbs that will make your season better

Winter is here, and as the temperature drops, it's only natural to want to stay in bed all day. But if you don't want to turn into a complete couch potato this season, we've got some advice: eat your herbs.

Although it may seem like there are only potatoes and cabbage on the menu all winter, there are many other foods that will help keep you healthy with the changing seasons (and they're not all brown).

In this article, we cover six different herbs that can help ward off the cold during the colder months of the year.

Don’t miss out on these winter herbs for your holiday season

1) Turmeric

Reduces inflammation (Image via Unsplash/Osha key)

Turmeric is one of the most powerful antioxidants in nature, and it also has anti-inflammatory properties. Many studies have shown that turmeric can help reduce pain and swelling, as well as prevent cancer and heart disease.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which may help prevent Alzheimer's disease by reducing amyloid plaque build-up in the brain. Because of this effect on amyloid plaques (which are thought to contribute to Alzheimer's), researchers have suggested that adding turmeric to your diet could be an effective preventative measure against dementia.

2) Ginger

Powerful and anti-inflammatory in nature (Image via Unsplash/Julia topp)

Ginger is a powerful anti-inflammatory, which means it can help reduce the pain and swelling associated with arthritis and other conditions. It's also a natural pain reliever, so if you're suffering from headaches or muscle aches, ginger may be able to provide some relief.

Ginger is great for digestion - it helps break down food while reducing nausea after eating. Ginger can lower blood pressure in people who are at risk for developing high blood pressure (hypertension).

It can also help reduce the effects of motion sickness by relaxing the muscles in the stomach and intestines, which tighten when we travel by plane or boat.

3) Ashwagadha

Reduces anxiety and stress (Image via Unsplash/Bankin Desai)

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means it helps the body adapt to stress. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can help with colds and flu symptoms.

Ashwagandha is also used for anxiety and depression as well as insomnia. You might want to consider using this herb if you're feeling stressed out during the winter months.

Ashwagandha is also known for improving physical performance and endurance, which makes it a great herb for athletes. It has been shown to increase strength and speed during workouts as well.

4) Rosemary

Strengthens the immune system (Image via Unsplash/Babette Landmesser)

Rosemary is a warming herb that helps to stimulate digestion and circulation during winter. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help break down fat and cholesterol in the body.

Because of its ability to boost the immune system, rosemary has been used for centuries as an herbal remedy for common colds, coughs, sore throats, headaches and fatigue.

Rosemary contains a number of antioxidants, which help protect cells from free-radical damage. The antioxidants in rosemary are also believed to be responsible for its anti-inflammatory effects.

5) Nutmeg

Improves brain health (Image via Unsplash/Emily Wade)

Nutmeg is a spice that contains a compound called myristicin, which can cause hallucinations and other side effects when consumed in large amounts.

It can also interact with medications like antidepressants and blood pressure drugs, so it's best to talk to your doctor before adding nutmeg to your diet. Nutmeg is used in cooking and baking, but it's not recommended for pregnant women due to its potential effect on the fetus' brain development.

6) Cinnamon

Anti-inflammatory in nature (Image via Unsplash/June Andrei George)

Cinnamon is a great source of manganese, iron and calcium. It's also rich in antioxidants that help fight cancer, lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation.

Cinnamon has been in use for a long time to treat digestive problems like heartburn, stomach upset or diarrhea.

It also helps reduce blood sugar level in diabetics, lowers cholesterol and fights off bacterial infections. Cinnamon's anti-inflammatory properties can help relieve arthritis pain and sore muscles as well.

It's easy to get caught up in the busyness and stress of the holidays, but it's important to remember that health comes first during winter.

By making sure you're getting enough herbs, minerals and other nutrients in your diet, you can protect yourself from illnesses and keep your energy level high all winter.