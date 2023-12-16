Magnesium glycinate benefits: Some of the most important benefits and side effects to know about

From improving sleep to easing PMS symptoms, magnesium glycinate benefits are numerous. Magnesium glycinate is basically a magnesium supplement made by combining magnesium and glycine. It is prescribed to people with low magnesium or magnesium deficiency.

Unlike other magnesium supplements, magnesium glycinate is considered one of the best ones as it’s the most absorbable and doesn’t lead to digestive problems. While this supplement can benefit anyone, it’s more beneficial to people with leg cramps, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

It may be particularly beneficial for people with sensitivity to other forms of magnesium supplements, too.

Keep reading to know more about this magnesium supplement, including magnesium glycinate benefits, uses and possible side effects.

Magnesium glycinate uses

Magnesium glycinate can be used for diabetes and more. (Image via Pexels/Artem Podrez)

Several studies suggest that magnesium supplements like magnesium glycinate may be used for several health conditions, including the following, though more extensive research is needed:

Magnesium deficiency

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Migraines

Osteoporosis

Magnesium glycinate benefits

Here’s a look at some of the most potent magnesium glycinate benefits:

Prevents magnesium deficiency

It prevents magnesium deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

One of the most popular magnesium glycinate benefits is preventing magnesium deficiency. A deficiency in magnesium can cause various health problems, including hypertension, osteoporosis, diabetes, and more.

Since this supplement is one of the most absorbable forms of magnesium supplement, it can be easily used to reverse the deficiency.

May help with depression and anxiety

It helps with depression. (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Magnesium glycinate health benefits also include its ability to treat anxiety and depression.

That’s because this supplement contains calming properties and helps reduce uncomfortable symptoms associated with stress and anxiety such as restlessness, irritability, pain, and more.

Can prevent insomnia

It can prevent insomnia. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Improving sleep and preventing sleep disorders like insomnia are some great magnesium glycinate benefits.

Studies suggest that the supplement can reduce muscle pain, cramps, stress and anxiety all of which can cause trouble sleeping. This, as a result, can also improve your focus and concentration by reducing daytime tiredness.

Helps manage healthy blood pressure

It helps manage healthy blood pressure. (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

Magnesium supplements can also be used to manage blood pressure, particularly in people with magnesium deficiency.

Even studies claim that people who took magnesium supplements experienced great improvements in their diastolic and systolic blood pressures.

May reduce migraines

Magnesium glycinate benefits include reducing migraines. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Magnesium glycinate can also be used to treat migraines. That’s because most people with migraines often have magnesium deficiency and supplementation of the same can help manage the pain.

Can ease PMS symptoms

It can reduce PMS symptoms. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Magnesium glycinate benefits include easing PMS symptoms like fatigue, abdominal cramps, headaches, anxiety and more.

Some studies claim that magnesium glycinate can significantly reduce the production of prostaglandins, a group of lipids that is believed to trigger problems like inflammation and pain.

Manages blood sugar

Magnesium glycinate benefits include managing blood sugar. (Image via Pexels/Artem Podrez)

If you have blood sugar problems, taking magnesium glycinate supplements can help. Studies have shown that magnesium can help maintain a healthy blood sugar level and prevent the risk of type 2 diabetes as well.

Magnesium glycinate side effects

Magnesium glycinate side effects include diarrhea, nervousness, and more. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

When taken in proper dosage, magnesium glycinate is safe and easily absorbable by most individuals. However, there are still some side effects that might occur. These may include:

upset stomach

kidney problems

nervousness

diarrhea

vomiting

nausea

In serious cases of overdoses, health conditions like seizures can occur, too. It is also important to note that magnesium glycinate has the fewest possible side effects as compared to other magnesium supplements like magnesium citrate and magnesium oxide.

Therefore, it is always best to consult a healthcare provider to know about the right doses and proper use of magnesium glycinate supplements. To avoid any kind of side effects and health conditions, it is important to follow the right dose of the supplement.