Managing Cholesterol: 6 Best Herbs to Lower Cholesterol

Looking for the best herbs to lower cholesterol? Luckily, several natural herbs, such as rosemary and turmeric, can potentially help manage high cholesterol levels.

The cholesterol level in the body increases due to several reasons, including a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, genetics, accumulation of fat and more. While cholesterol is indeed an important component in the body, high levels can increase the risk of certain health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and so on.

Several medications and lifestyle changes can help lower bad cholesterol levels, but, in addition, a few cholesterol-lowering herbs and spices can help too.

6 Spices and Herbs to Lower Cholesterol

We have listed the top six herbs for high cholesterol below. You can add these herbs to your diet or go for their supplement form. However, before taking any supplement, consult your doctor first as some herbs may interfere with medications and lead to side effects or other health concerns.

1. Fenugreek

Fenugreek contains ethyl acetate. (Photo via freepik/luis_molinero)

Fenugreek is considered one of the best herbs to lower cholesterol quickly. Studies suggest that an element present in fenugreek called ethyl acetate can help reduce cholesterol in the blood.

Fenugreek is also loaded with fiber and vitamin C that may help prevent many diseases. To add fenugreek to your diet, you can mix it into your curries and vegetables or drink fenugreek water first thing in the morning.

2. Astragalus

Astragalus is used as a traditional Chinese medicine.(Photo via freepik/xb100)

This traditional Chinese medicine also features among potential herbs to lower cholesterol. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help support the immune system and is also said to protect the body against several diseases.

While there are a few studies that suggest it may have some benefits for the heart when it comes to lowering cholesterol, quality clinical trials are still lacking.

3. Flaxseed

Flaxseed prevents heart disease. (Photo via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

Flaxseeds and flaxseed oil both are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that is believed to reduce the risk of a variety of heart diseases. Some studies suggest that flaxseeds may help lower cholesterol levels in people with high cholesterol and women with postmenopausal symptoms.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is the most widely used herb. (Photo via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Among the most widely used herbs to lower cholesterol is turmeric as it helps prevent coronary problems and keep the body healthy. The active compound in turmeric, called curcumin, helps prevent damage to the arteries and keeps the heart healthy and functioning at its best. Turmeric also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may potentially help manage cholesterol levels.

Studies have shown that turmeric may protect an individual at risk of cardiovascular problems by boosting their serum lipid levels. In addition to promoting heart health, there are several other health benefits of turmeric.

5. Rosemary

Rosemary reduces bad cholestrol levels. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

Rosemary also has some positive effects when it comes to reducing cholesterol levels. According to a study, researchers found that individuals who took 2, 5, or 10 grams of rosemary powder regularly reported a decrease in their total cholesterol levels.

Researchers believe that rosemary may potentially help reduce the risk of other cardiovascular diseases and chronic conditions as well.

6. Holy basil

Holy basil is among amazing herbs to lower cholesterol. (Photo via Pexels/Asya Vlasova)

Holy basil is an effective herb for high cholesterol. It is a bitter and slightly spicy herb that can be eaten raw or added to healthy drinks and foods. Studies suggest that the herb can work on metabolic stress and help with cholesterol levels as well.

A previous study found that holy basil helped reduce bad cholesterol in people who were 40 years of age and older.

High cholesterol levels can increase your risk of developing several cardiovascular problems, heart issues being the major ones. Cholesterol can block the blood flow to the heart or brain and lead to a heart attack or stroke.

To keep your cholesterol levels in check, it is best to follow your healthcare provider’s recommendations regarding medications and treatment plan. Additionally, making some simple lifestyle changes such as consuming a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding drinking and smoking, may help too.

If you are taking herbs to lower cholesterols, make sure you speak to a doctor first as some herb supplements may interact with your current medications.