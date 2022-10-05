Margot Robbie Shares Her Favorite Pilates Moves for Strong Abs and Elongated Muscles

Margot Robbie is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood who started her acting career with the television series Neighbors. She shot into limelight with her role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and achieved greater recognition with movies such as Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad, and The Legend of Tarzan.

Robbie is considered one of the finest actresses in Hollywood who is involved in both low budget independent films and mainstream big budget ones. Besides her acting skills, the Academy award nominee is also renowned for her beautiful figure, strong abs, and elongated muscles.

So, let’s have a look at Margot’s favorite Pilates moves that have helped her maintain an impressive physique.

Margot Robbie Pilates Moves

Margot Robbie believes in keeping a decent balance to take care of her health while continuing to enjoy time with friends and family.

In an interview, she said that she loves to go out and enjoy time with her friends, but she does not like the feeling of not being her best. That 'swhy she tries to maintain a healthy balance to maintain her health and fitness. She says:

“Eating well and exercise need to be prevalent in my life so that I can feel my best, but I don’t want to dwell on it too much”.

The actress tries to have fun with her workout routine by keeping it entertaining rather than taking a workout as some kind of grueling routine that needs to be completed. She keeps her exercises light and fun rather than tiresome and exhausting.

Robbie chose Pilates after trying different forms and types of workouts. Pilates help in building greater harmony between the mind and body along with increasing body awareness. She avoids weight lifting exercises and prefers Reformer Pilates exercises over weights.

Margot Robbie says about Pilates:

“If I’m making a conscious effort to exercise, I work with a Pilates trainer on a reformer machine, and that suits me and my body best”.

Reformer Pilates is a complete body workout that provides a multitude of benefits, including weight management, greater flexibility, building lean muscles, and toning the body. These exercises also help in building inner body strength and boosting confidence.

Margot Robbie trains with her celebrity trainer David Higgins to keep her body strong and flexible while maintaining elongated muscles and strong abs. Higgins believes in incorporating a moderate diet and workout routine that Robbie can enjoy.

However, that doesn't mean Margot Robbie has only Reformer Pilates in her workout routine. She enjoys leading an active lifestyle with outdoor activities, such as running, playing tennis, and dancing. They help the actress stay in shape while keeping her workout routine fun and entertaining. She says:

“I like to play tennis, run around the park or do a dance class with girlfriends.”

Additionally, Robbie does not like following an over-restricted diet or excessively limiting her food consumption. In an interview, she said that limiting her food consumption made her miserable, and she did not like having salads every day.

Overall, Pilates can be considered as an effective workout, as it involves physical activity along with relaxation, mental control, and breathing. Apart from Margot Robbie, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Madonna, and Sarah Jessica Parker also prefer Pilates in their workout routine.

Takeaway

Margot Robbie is one of the famous Hollywood actresses who has gained immense recognition and respect for her work. Along with jer acting skills, the actress is also known for her well-maintained figure and strong abs.

Robbie does not believe in grueling workout sessions and follows the ways she enjoys and loves. She absolutely loves doing Pilates reformer exercises in her workout routine along with dancing, running, and playing tennis.

Robbie does not follow an overly restrictive and limiting diet and believes in eating everything in moderation.

