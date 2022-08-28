Mark Wahlberg’s Secret Diet and Workout Routine for Six Pack-Abs

Mark Wahlberg has been renowned for his physique since his days as the frontman of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He has continued to stay in great shape as an actor over the years. Now 50, he looks better than ever.

As it turns out, Wahlberg’s secret to success is an incredible work ethic that will leave you exhausted just by hearing about it. The actor wakes up as early as 2:30 am to start his day and launches into a diet and workout routine soon after.

Truth be told, the star’s burly arms are a little too big, in our opinion. Too late to get that six-pack? Not at all. Let’s get started.

Mark Wahlberg's Diet

Wahlberg says that he sticks to a schedule, no matter what that may be. One of his recent diet programmes had him consuming his first two meals before most of us even wake up.

Despite the variety of foods he eats to keep his body in shape for various roles, he still sticks to an eating schedule.

Wahlberg relies heavily on proteins, which are good for building muscles. Meats such as turkey burgers, egg whites, and meatballs are also a part of his diet.

He has 7-8 meals every day. In the morning, he has steel oats with peanut butter, blueberries, and eggs for breakfast.

For a post-workout meal, he takes a protein shake and three turkey burgers with five pieces of sweet potato. In the afternoon, he eats ten turkey meatballs as a snack. Later on, he has a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cucumber, and tomato for dinner.

Mark Wahlberg's Workout Routine

Mark Wahlberg changes his diet and workout regimen for each movie so that he can achieve the look he wants for a role. He's a serious gym rat who works out twice a day. That just shows how hard he works for his well-sculpted physique.

Besides working out, Wahlberg is also known to use cryotherapy. It's a treatment that involves sitting in a chamber with extremely cold air. That can help reduce inflammation and improve the quality of sleep. Many athletes like basketball superstar LeBron James use this treatment.

Wahlberg is not very specific about the kind of exercises he prefers, but he always commits to every activity he chooses.

Takeaway

To surmise, if you want to get a body like Mark Walhberg's, change your approach towards your diet, and make sure you eat healthy.

Moreover, it's much better to consult a doctor before you take up any new diet plan. Regarding your fitness plan, always mix things up, and if you see your body getting exhausted from any exercise, do something else to give yourself time to recover.

Mark Wahlberg's workout is simple but really effective. His mix of cardio and weight training can get you ripped in no time. The key to getting results from a workout plan is actually sticking to it.

