Mastering static lunges: Step-by-step guide and benefits   

Static lunges are a simple, bodyweight exercise designed to target the lower body. This exercise helps build strength in lower body muscles, including the glutes and hamstrings, and also improves core strength and stability.

The static lunge exercise is a beginner-friendly movement, as it doesn’t require your feet to move. Instead, you stay in the same spot throughout the exercise, but you need to switch legs after every rep.

Muscles worked during static lunge

Static lunges target lower body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Static lunge activates different muscles at once. Some of the major muscles targeted are:

hamstrings

calves

quadriceps

glutes

Apart from lower body muscles, the static lunge targets the lower back and core muscles as well.

How to perform static lunges?

Keep the lunging movement slow and controlled. (Photo via Freepik)

Step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Stand in a split stance position with the right foot at least 2-3 feet in front of your left foot. Press the right foot firmly on the floor to create a stable and balanced position. Make sure your posture is tall, back is straight, and knees are slightly bent. Keep a neutral head and neck position.

Step 2: Place your hands on your waist or grab a dumbbell in each hand by your side. Keep the core muscles engaged, and initiate the movement.

Step 3: Start the downward movement by bending the right knee, hips and ankle while allowing your left knee to bend simultaneously towards the floor. Lower into a lunge till your right leg and knee are bent at 90 degrees. Once you lower down, pause at the bottom for a second.

Step 4: To start the upward movement, press your right foot into the floor, and begin standing slowly. Make sure to keep your chest high, and squeeze your glutes as you stand up. Straighten your knees, and return to the starting position.

Step 5: Repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

If you are doing this exercise with weights, start by using a light weight that you can control easily for at least two sets of 8-10 reps on each side. Also, choose a weight that doesn’t make your form poor. If you're a beginner, though, do not use weights and gradually move your way up.

To get the most out of static lunges and avoid injuries, consider the following tips:

Make sure to take a comfortable stance. The movement should not be uncomfortable or painful.

The knees should be properly bent and hips should face forward at all times.

To intensify the movement, try holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand, but skip it if you're a beginner.

What are the benefits of static lunges?

It strengthens the leg muscles. (Photo via Freepik)

Adding the static lunge exercise to your regular workout routine is an efficient way to strengthen lower body muscles.

Practicing it consistently will surely help you develop stronger legs by strengthening major muscles, including the hamstrings, calves, quadriceps and glutes. Moreover, it will also help you perform other lunge variations like walking lunges and lateral lunges, with ease.

With absolutely no need for exercise tools, the static lunge makes an amazing home-based leg workout, too. Not only home, but this easy exercise can be done anywhere.

The range of motion used in this exercise activates the core and lower back muscles and helps improve posture, balance and coordination.

Adding static lunges to your workout routine

Static lunges can be incorporated in your workout routine in various ways. You can do this exercise as an individual lower-body movement, or combine it with other exercises to create a complete lower body or a full body strength training routine. You can also use the static lunge exercise in your warm-up routine or add it to your leg day.