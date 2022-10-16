Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Workout Routine That Keeps Her In Shape

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is well-known for her work on the albums Tina Snow, Something For Thee Hotties, Good News, and Fever, among other works.

The 27-year-old femcee recently uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she demonstrated a number of strength training routines while sporting some eye-catching gym attire.

The exercises she demonstrated in the most recent videos are motivational enough to get you sweating, but Megan went further by asking followers to tag her in workout videos to keep everyone inspired.

"I want the hotties that wanna jump on hottie boot camp to tag me in y'alls workout videos for the next ten days, and let's keep each other motivated to stay consistent 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," she added in the caption.

Megan Thee Stallion selected a coordinating neon yellow exercise outfit in the Instagram video. She then performs a variety of kettlebell workouts at the gym, such as high pulls and deadlifts. Kettlebell exercises are a mainstay of Megan’s fitness regimen, as seen by previous demonstrations of her prowess with them. In addition to boosting strength, kettlebell training also enhances dynamic balance, core strength, and aerobic capacity.

Megan Thee Stallion Workout Routine

Thee Stallion began her Hottie Bootcamp fitness program in January 2021, and has been documenting her weight loss progress online ever since. Meg has been open about the ups and downs of her weight loss journey, and she has acknowledged that leading a healthy hot girl life may be difficult at times. The YouTube celebrity has discussed a variety of topics, including her favorite junk food—fried and sugary foods—and anything from eating her final cheat meal to tossing it out. The artist exhorted her followers to stick to their own personal health objectives.

Megan Thee Stallion concentrates on various exercises and routines. She has a home gym with all the tools she requires, and Megan’s trainer visits her there to work out. One element that was always seen in the videos was her 15-minute elliptical-based aerobic warm-up. She would then perform an abs circuit exercise to round up each workout.

Megan, 27, has been working out in a variety of ways under the guidance of her personal trainer, including HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and kettlebell exercises.

She has uploaded videos of herself using an elliptical machine, boxing, and performing other exercises like crunches, side lunges, deadlifts, and weighted sit-ups. Megan experiments with different exercises in the gym, including pole dancing and even running up sand dunes.

She then mixes up her workouts for Pole dancing and frequently goes outside to run on the sand and engage in other activities. In other words, Megan benefits from overall fitness as well as exercise.

In order to perform the clamshell exercise, Megan externally rotates her hips while maintaining a glute bridge position throughout each repetition. She has a resistance band wrapped around her thighs, intensifying the exercise. By adding stress to an activity, resistance bands force muscles to work harder and develop stronger movements.

Megan Thee Stallion also enjoys running in Hollywood Park for three to five kilometers as part of her aerobic exercise. Running can help her burn a lot of calories, and this workout will help her body warm up.

Wrapping Up

Apart from exercise, she also focuses on her diet. Megan Thee Stallion posted videos that showed her enjoying a protein smoothie for breakfast and then opted for fruit parfaits as a snack. She also eats lunch and dinner that are both high in protein and contain chicken, greens, salad, occasional salmon and steak, etc.

Megan stated on Instagram that she has been drinking more water, aiming for a gallon per day, in addition to exercising and eating well.

