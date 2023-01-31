Menopause Weight Gain: Why It Happens, and What to Do?

Menopause weight gain is a very common concern among women. It can happen due to certain reasons, including changes in hormones, aging, genetics, and lifestyle.

Hormonal changes in the menopause, in particular, can make you more likely to gain weight around the stomach than around the thighs and hips. Additionally, lifestyle, aging, and genetic factors can also play key roles in menopause weight gain. However, it's important to note that the process of menopause can vary from one woman to another, and the results as well.

In this article, we will discuss the causes of menopause weight gain along with some important tips to keep your weight in check during the menopause phase.

Menopause and weight gain: why does it happen?

Several factors can contribute to menopause or perimenopause weight gain, which means around menopause. These include:

Changes in hormones (estrogen levels)

Changes in estrogen levels are one of the major reasons why women gain weight during menopause. During menopause, the estrogen level lowers substantially. While it doesn’t directly lead to weight gain, it increases total body fat, particularly abdominal fat.

Estrogen is the primary sex hormone in females that helps regulate the menstrual cycle, promotes cholesterol levels, helps maintain bone health, and is also important for physical sex characteristics.

Aging

Changes in hormones can lead to menopause weight gain. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Aging is another major reason for menopause weight gain in women, but men too gain weight as they age. Studies have also shown that, after 30, people tend to lose 3-7% of their muscle mass, which increases after the age of 60.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle is another major reason for menopause and weight gain. As muscle mass reduces, metabolism, i.e., the rate at which the body burns calories, also gets reduced, which in turn leads to weight gain and fat accumulation around the belly.

Physical activity, be it strength training, cardio or even both, is important to ward off weight gain not only during menopause but in all phases of life.

Sleep problems

Sleep deprivation can lead to weight gain during menopause. (Photo via Pexels/Rachel Claire)

Night sweats, insomnia, hot flashes, anxiety and depression are some of the most common things that can keep menopausal women up at night. Studies suggest that a lack of a good night’s sleep can be a big reason for menopause weight gain.

Menopause weight gain risks

Medical experts believe that women are more likely to have metabolic syndrome during menopause, which includes high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, lipid levels, and obesity.

Some of the major health concerns associated with menopause and weight gain include:

heart disease

diabetes

high blood pressure

extra fat around the waistline

What can you do to prevent menopause weight gain?

Here're some of the best things you can do to prevent weight gain during menopause:

Take a nutritious diet

Paying attention to your eating habits is one of the best things you should do once you reach the menopause. Cut back on calories and carbs, and include more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet.

Eat smaller portions of food more often to enhance your metabolism. Limit your sugar intake, and be mindful of what you eat.

Add more fiber to your diet

Add fiber-rich foods, such as flaxseeds to your diet. (Photo via Pexels/Castorly Stock)

Eating more fiber-rich foods helps keep you full for a longer time and reduces cravings for unhealthy snacks. Include flaxseeds and other fiber-rich vegetables and foods in your diet to improve insulin sensitivity.

Keep moving

The best way to avoid menopause weight gain and enhance lean body mass is to work out and keep the body moving. Include a combination of aerobic and strength training exercises in your routine to boost your strength and develop lean muscle mass.

Start with some low impact yoga poses for menopause to open up your muscles, and gradually work your way up to high intensity workouts such as HIIT or other weightlifting exercises.

Relax and get proper sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is very important to keep your appetite well-managed and hormones well-functioning. So, relax before bedtime, and ensure to get at least eight hours of sleep every day.

Menopause can be really difficult, both mentally and physically, but you must do your best to accept all the changes that come with age.

Women with menopause symptoms such as vaginal dryness and hot flashes should consult a doctor to seek medical guidance, as certain treatment options such as hormone therapy can reduce symptoms and make life much easier.

