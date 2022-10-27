A Menopause Diet: How to Eat to Beat Your Symptoms

Menopause is a natural stage in the lives of women and those assigned female at birth (AFAB) in which menstruation ceases. It usually occurs around the age of 50, after a year of you not having periods for an entire year. However, the transition and symptoms of menopause might linger for a few years.

While menopause is associated with a number of unpleasant symptoms as well as an increased risk of certain diseases, your diet may help alleviate symptoms and ease the transition.

This article looks at how the foods you eat can affect your symptoms.

What is the Best Diet for a Menopausal Woman?

The following diet blood is recommended and suitable for menopausal women.

Change from saturated to unsaturated fats by consuming lesser fatty meats, switching to low-saturated oils and spreads, opting for low-fat dairy, and grilling instead of frying food. Include fish, nuts, beans, and pulses in your weekly diet at least once or twice. Consume four to five servings of unsalted nuts, seeds, and legumes each week. Additionally, reduce your consumption of refined sugar, such as candies, pastries, and soft drinks.

Avoid processed foods such as ready-to-eat meals, soups, and cooking sauces, and minimize salty snacks. Cooking from scratch allows you to experiment with different flavor enhancers such as herbs and spices.

Aim for at least two servings of oily fish every week, as these are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Canned sardines, mackerel, salmon, trout, and herring are examples of oily fish.

Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other plant components, such as antioxidants, that protect the heart. Aim to obtain your daily 5-a-day from a variety of colorful fruits and veggies. All kinds are countable (fresh, frozen, canned, dried, or juiced).

Whenever possible, eat high-fiber foods such as whole-grain breads, high-fiber morning cereals, and brown rice. Oatmeal, wholegrain cereals, and bread, as well as pulses such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans, are all heart-healthy sources of fiber.

What Should I Eat For Breakfast During Menopause?

Try to have a simple breakfast containing the required amounts of all macro-nutrients like carbohydrates, fats, and healthy proteins. Also, include fresh fruits and nuts or seeds in your breakfast for a wholesome and nutritious meal.

What Foods Should I Avoid During Menopause?

It is well known that processed foods and added sugars significantly elevate blood sugar levels. The more processed a food is, the greater its potential impact on blood sugar. As a result, limiting your intake of added sugars and processed foods like white bread, crackers, and baked goods may help reduce menopausal hot flashes.

Caffeine and alcohol can also trigger or increase the occurrence of hot flashes in women. It is also recommended to avoid spicy foods, as they can cause gas and acidity in certain people, especially when women are going through menstruation or menopause. High-salt foods should also be avoided.

How Much Exercise Should I Do During Menopause?

Moderate aerobic activity for at least 150 minutes per week or intense aerobic activity for at least 75 minutes per week is advisable for the majority of healthy women. Additionally, strength training should be performed at least twice each week. Feel free to distribute your workouts throughout the week.

Aerobic exercise can aid in weight loss and the maintenance of a healthy weight. Try brisk walking, jogging, riding, swimming, or water aerobics. Beginners should begin with 10 minutes per day and gradually increase the intensity and duration. Regular strength training helps reduce body fat, develop muscles, and increase caloric expenditure.

Stretching can assist in increasing flexibility. Set aside time to stretch after each workout, while your muscles are warm and sensitive to stretching. Balance exercises can help prevent falls by increasing stability.

What Should You Not Do During Menopause?

The important thing to remember is that you need to be in a positive frame of mind during menopause. You should monitor your diet closely during menopause and avoid foods that can trigger hot flashes and other symptoms.

Caffeine, alcohol, and sugar, along with diets heavy in salt and spices, are believed to cause menopausal symptoms. Reducing your consumption of refined carbohydrates and highly processed meals, such as crackers, pretzels, potato chips, cookies, and candies, can aid in the management of menopause symptoms.

Keep a food and symptom record if you are uncertain which foods will trigger your symptoms. Record how you feel before and after consuming specific foods to identify potential triggers.

