Mike Colter’s Diet and Workout Routine for Luke Cage

Mike Colter, Marvel’s Luke Cage, stars as the beefed-up and bulletproof hero of Harlem. Colter revealed the type of workout and diet regimen he uses to maintain his physique.

The 41-year-old actor lives in Los Angeles and shoots Luke Cage on location in New York City, so he needs an effective workout he can do anywhere.

Mike Colter's Workout Routine

Colter likes to mix up his workouts with traditional strength training and cardio, along with a strict diet.

He doesn't like the traditional gym workout that's typical for actors playing comic book characters, who often spend hours in a weight room doing nothing but strength training.

When he's not working, Colter stays in shape by maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

To avoid being typecast as an action star, though, he avoids bulking up too much. To play Luke Cage, Colter had to work hard in the gym. He spent more time lifting weights than he did for other roles, where he preferred to look lean and mean at 6' 3".

Colter has described how he maximized his workout time. He says that he did a rotation of lunges, shoulders, leg press, bench press, and squats in a high-intensity workout routine that targeted most of his body.

He also emphasized the importance of building a strong core because on the show Cage had to literally throw his adversaries around as if they were sacks of potatoes.

Mike Colter's Diet Plan

A proper training programme is necessary, but it's only part of the requirement for getting in great shape. You need the right nutrition plan to reach your goals too. Colter thinks his diet programme contributed 80% of his fitness success.

Colter has been successful in maintaining a lean physique largely because he avoids eating unhealthy foods.

Eating healthy, high-protein meals allows him to build muscle and stay lean at the same time. With a clean diet, he doesn't have to worry about burning off extra calories.

Mike Colter believes a good nutrition plan is the key to staying fit.

Most people overlook their diet when they're trying to get healthy, but Coltier believes they should spend more time thinking about what they put into their bodies.

He says that whether you're trying to lose weight or build muscle, you're changing your body, and 80% of that change is accomplished outside of the gym. If you're eating right, you don't have to work as hard as you'd think at the gym.

Mike Colter starts his day with a protein shake, some eggs and cottage cheese. About an hour later, he eats a sweet potato. He then works out and has a recovery drink. He eats a salad, some quinoa, and a chicken breast or sweet potato before bed.

Takeaway

Overall, it looks like Colter's work ethic for Luke Cage was mostly about maintaining his physique and eating well.

While he does get in some fitness training, it doesn't look like he adopts any particular workout regimen. His regime seems to be sufficient for his needs. So it may not be necessary to completely recreate his personal routine to get his results.

Now you have the inside scoop and can mentally prepare yourself to see a hero who is both ripped and relatable, you can try getting a good-looking healthy physique.

LIVE POLL Q. Luke Cage or Daredevil? Team Luke Cage! Daredevil 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav