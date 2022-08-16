Mike Mentzer's Diet and High-Intensity Workout Routine

A pioneer of contemporary bodybuilding, Mike Mentzer was born in 1951. The incredible bodybuilder began training at the tender age of 12, subsequently breaking into the professional bodybuilding world in his adolescence.

Mentzer won Mr. Olympia in 1979 but gave up the sport after losing the following year. However, aspiring bodybuilders are still motivated by the wonders he has accomplished in the sport.

The goal of Mike Mentzer's exercise program was to train as hard as possible rather than to train for a longer period of time.

Mike Mentzer’s Workout Routine

The bodybuilder was of the opinion that when it comes to training, less is more. This led him to become a fervent supporter of Arthur Jones' training theory known as High-Intensity Training. The strategy focuses on quality over quantity, lifting heavy weights with few repetitions.

Chest Workout

Mike Mentzer's chest exercise program was created to train the upper, middle and lower chest muscles. He averaged five sets of each exercise:

Incline Dumbbell Flyes

Bodyweight Dips

Incline Barbell Bench Press

Flat barbell bench press

Flat dumbbell fly

Back Workout

Mike included the following exercises in his back workout routine:

Straight-arm Pulldown

Close-Grip cable pulldown

Barbell Bent-Over Row

Standing barbell shrug

Barbell Upright row

Leg Workout

Although Mentzer's leg workout plan calls for five sets of 10 repetitions, it is advised to up the number of reps if you are able to do so in order to get the most out of this exercise regimen:

Single-leg Extension

Single-leg hamstring Curl

Barbell squats

Leg Press

Standing Calf Raise

Walking dumbbell lunges

Mike Mentzer’s Diet

In the 1970s, eating low-carb was popular among bodybuilders, but Mentzer adopted a different strategy. He advised four servings of high-quality grains, four servings of fruit, two servings of dairy, and two servings of protein a day.

He consumed food like pancakes and ice cream, but managed to maintain his lean physique by limiting his daily calorie intake to 2,000. Additionally, he disliked high-protein diets and believed that 1.2 grams of protein per pound of body weight was excessive. His approach demonstrates that you can eat the things you want and still stay in shape.

Breakfast

His breakfast includes:

Half cup of orange juice

1 cup of oatmeal

1 cup low fat milk

1 slice toast

1 tablespoon butter

Lunch

Here's what he would have for lunch:

Fried chicken

Fries or buttery potatoes

A green salad dressed with blue cheese

A cup of sherbert or a scoop of ice cream

2 cookies with granola

1 cup of milk, low-fat

Dinner

His dinner routine comprised:

A serving of cream mushroom soup

1 beef serving

Sirloin, 6 ounces

Bread and butter

One cup of various vegetables

Wrapping Up

Mike Mentzer’s workout routine will put the body under stress and the outcomes will be nothing short of amazing. In a period of months, your muscle mass will substantially change if you continue exercising until failure with only brief breaks in between sets.

Mentzer adopted a highly distinct diet and exercise regimen that isn't commonly used now. Nonetheless, it's quite clear from this excellent bodybuilder's magnificent physique that whatever he did to develop muscle worked effectively.

