Mike Pompeo has revealed his new weight loss goal for the new year. The former Secretary of State told The New York Post that he weighed close to 300 lbs at one point but lost 90 lbs in six months.

He said that he realized he needed to take action when he stepped on the scale one morning and saw that his weight had crept up from its usual 230 lbs.

Mike Pompeo's Weight Loss Journey

After Pompeo left the White House, he set up a home gym in his basement. He started exercising regularly, and within a few months, he lost 50 pounds. He didn't use a trainer or follow any special diet — just his own common sense.

The former White House official says that he set up a home gym in his basement, where he did weightlifting and elliptical exercises. He tried to get down there five or six times a week and stay there for 30 minutes. There was no trainer or dietician; he told the Post that it was just him.

To be a politician is to be constantly on the go. No matter what time of day or night, you're always flying across the country or around the world. The hours are long, and there's just never enough time in the day to get everything done. Inevitably, it becomes difficult to maintain healthy eating habits.

In his role as Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had to travel all over the world and work long hours. While he could not stick to a routine, he tried his best to stay active.

Pompeo told The Washington Post that he now turns to healthier food choices when eating out with his family.

"For our family, food is where we gather," he said.

Mike Pompeo added that he, like most Italians, likes to get together with family and friends over a meal of pasta, bread, cheese, and dessert. He plans to continue doing so, but at these gatherings, he would order a salad instead of his usual plate of lasagna.

Wrapping up

Mike Pompeo's weight loss secret is having smaller meals, and better quality food. He's also a proponent of eating food that fills him up completely rather than empty calories.

Eating smaller portion sizes allows the body to burn fat faster, as you limit the amount of surplus energy it can store. He also told reporters that he likes walking around with his wife and kids.

Pompeo's weight loss story is proof that we don't have to sacrifice an enjoyable and healthy lifestyle for one involving a slimmer waistline. Instead, we can actively seek out different choices that support our long-term goals

Poll : 0 votes