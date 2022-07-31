What Is Mike Thurston’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Mike Thurston, 32, is a successful entrepreneur, certified fitness trainer and social media influencer, with a physique to die for. He started his weightlifting journey at the age of 18. By 26, he became a successful personal fitness trainer, finding his health and fitness company “THRST”, an app that offers specialised training and nutritional plans.

Thurston also runs his THRST fitness wear brand and has his YouTube channel, where he shares videos about his fitness routine, nutritional meal prep ideas, tips for working out at home, and more.

Mike Thurston’s Workout

While many speculate that Thurston's ripped physique is due to steroids, the UK-based fitness trainer says that he achieved them in his 20s when it was easier to sculpt his body. Since then, he has worked super hard to maintain his physique.

Thurston is very serious and consistent when it comes to his workouts. He works out six days a week and incorporates isolation movements and compound exercises to target each muscle efficiently.

He prefers changing his workout plan every five to six weeks so that his body doesn’t get used to the same routine. However, for most of his exercises, he performs eight to 12 reps, with a maximum of three sets.

“You have to work your ass off, and push your body to the limits. Get in the zone; focus, and always keep moving”. – Mike Thurston

Mike Thurston's workout includes:

For traps and delts:

Standing overhead press

Seated military press

Seated lateral raise

Front raise

Upright row

Standing cable rear delt fly

Hex bar shrugs.

For chest:

Barbell bench press

Incline hammer press

Incline dumbbell bench press

Decline dumbbell bench press

Standing cable fly.

For back:

Wide grip lat pull down

Bent-over barbell row

Standing cable lat pull down

Barbell rack pull.

For legs:

Romanian deadlift

Barbell hack squats

Lying leg curls

Leg press

Walking lunges

Leg extension

Hip thrusters

One-legged elevated squats

Bulgarian split squat

For arms:

Cable press down

Flat dumbbell skull crusher

Overhead rope extension

Standing barbell curls

Feet elevated bench dips

Standing EZ bar cable curls

Mike Thurston also performs a HIIT training routine that includes exercises such as jumping rope, battle rope, kettlebell swings, jumping jacks and sprint intervals on an exercise bike.

Mike Thurston’s Diet

Thurston follows a very strict and healthy diet plan and rarely has a cheat day. He eats six meals a day and plans his food around complex carbs, lean proteins and a lot of vegetables. He spaces out his major meals and snacks in an even way so that he never feels hungry at an odd time during the day.

In his daily diet, Thurston focuses on limited calorie intake and drinks at least four liters of water to keep his body hydrated and prevent muscle cramps during his workouts.

Here’s how Mike Thurston plans his diet:

Meal 1 – avocado, 4-5 egg omelet, bacon and vegetables, including mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, etc.

Meal 2 – a cup of oatmeal with honey and peanut butter, almond milk, fresh fruits including raspberries, blueberries, etc.

Post-workout Meal 3 – vegan protein powder mixed with fruit and oat milk

Meal 4 – brown rice, steamed broccoli and teriyaki salmon

Meal 5 – 1 banana and brown rice crackers

Meal 6 – baked sweet potato, green beans and minced beef.

Supplements Mike Thurston prefers:

Along with his healthy diet, Mike Thurston also takes a few supplements, including multivitamins, omega 3 fish oil tablets, vitamin D3 tablets and BCAA.

Takeaway

Mike Thurston is a personification of how consistency, dedication and hard work can help you transform your body into the physique you desire.

So, if you too dream of achieving an incredible body, start your fitness journey now, and realise your true potential. For effective fitness tips and advice, you can always turn to Thurston’s videos.

