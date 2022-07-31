What Is Mike Thurston’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Mike Thurston, 32, is a successful entrepreneur, certified fitness trainer and social media influencer, with a physique to die for. He started his weightlifting journey at the age of 18. By 26, he became a successful personal fitness trainer, finding his health and fitness company “THRST”, an app that offers specialised training and nutritional plans.
Thurston also runs his THRST fitness wear brand and has his YouTube channel, where he shares videos about his fitness routine, nutritional meal prep ideas, tips for working out at home, and more.
Mike Thurston’s Workout
While many speculate that Thurston's ripped physique is due to steroids, the UK-based fitness trainer says that he achieved them in his 20s when it was easier to sculpt his body. Since then, he has worked super hard to maintain his physique.
Thurston is very serious and consistent when it comes to his workouts. He works out six days a week and incorporates isolation movements and compound exercises to target each muscle efficiently.
He prefers changing his workout plan every five to six weeks so that his body doesn’t get used to the same routine. However, for most of his exercises, he performs eight to 12 reps, with a maximum of three sets.
“You have to work your ass off, and push your body to the limits. Get in the zone; focus, and always keep moving”. – Mike Thurston
Mike Thurston's workout includes:
For traps and delts:
- Standing overhead press
- Seated military press
- Seated lateral raise
- Front raise
- Upright row
- Standing cable rear delt fly
- Hex bar shrugs.
For chest:
- Barbell bench press
- Incline hammer press
- Incline dumbbell bench press
- Decline dumbbell bench press
- Standing cable fly.
For back:
- Wide grip lat pull down
- Bent-over barbell row
- Standing cable lat pull down
- Barbell rack pull.
For legs:
- Romanian deadlift
- Barbell hack squats
- Lying leg curls
- Leg press
- Walking lunges
- Leg extension
- Hip thrusters
- One-legged elevated squats
- Bulgarian split squat
For arms:
- Cable press down
- Flat dumbbell skull crusher
- Overhead rope extension
- Standing barbell curls
- Feet elevated bench dips
- Standing EZ bar cable curls
Mike Thurston also performs a HIIT training routine that includes exercises such as jumping rope, battle rope, kettlebell swings, jumping jacks and sprint intervals on an exercise bike.
Mike Thurston’s Diet
Thurston follows a very strict and healthy diet plan and rarely has a cheat day. He eats six meals a day and plans his food around complex carbs, lean proteins and a lot of vegetables. He spaces out his major meals and snacks in an even way so that he never feels hungry at an odd time during the day.
In his daily diet, Thurston focuses on limited calorie intake and drinks at least four liters of water to keep his body hydrated and prevent muscle cramps during his workouts.
Here’s how Mike Thurston plans his diet:
Meal 1 – avocado, 4-5 egg omelet, bacon and vegetables, including mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, etc.
Meal 2 – a cup of oatmeal with honey and peanut butter, almond milk, fresh fruits including raspberries, blueberries, etc.
Post-workout Meal 3 – vegan protein powder mixed with fruit and oat milk
Meal 4 – brown rice, steamed broccoli and teriyaki salmon
Meal 5 – 1 banana and brown rice crackers
Meal 6 – baked sweet potato, green beans and minced beef.
Supplements Mike Thurston prefers:
Along with his healthy diet, Mike Thurston also takes a few supplements, including multivitamins, omega 3 fish oil tablets, vitamin D3 tablets and BCAA.
Takeaway
Mike Thurston is a personification of how consistency, dedication and hard work can help you transform your body into the physique you desire.
So, if you too dream of achieving an incredible body, start your fitness journey now, and realise your true potential. For effective fitness tips and advice, you can always turn to Thurston’s videos.