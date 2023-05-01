Mike Tyson claims psychedelic drugs makes you a better fighter; Here's the science behind it

Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer, made a shocking but honest claim in an interview on the TMZ Sports show this week. He openly claimed that psychedelic drugs helped him improve his performance in the ring.

Tyson told TMZ:

“Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement; it allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability and relaxness and prepare to reach your highest level. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

According to Fox News, he also said that these drugs made him a better fighter, and he wished he had used them earlier. Tyson's statement sparked a chain of reactions from the sports world and fans alike. In this article, we discuss the science behind psychedelic drugs and their effect on athletic performance.

How did psychedelic drugs help Mike Tyson?

Psychedelic drugs alter chemical processes in the brain. (Image via Unsplash/GRAS GRÜN)

Psychedelics (also known as serotonergic hallucinogens) are very potent substances that can alter perception, mood and cognitive processes.

They're generally safe at lower levels but might pose risks at higher levels. The term hallucinogen is often used to describe all kinds of psychoactive compounds, including cannabinoids (CBD), dissociative agents and other similar drugs. These drugs bind to receptors in the brain to cause an effect. That could be a reason why Mike Tyson experienced an improvement in his performance.

As such molecules directly cause the brain to release hormones, they might make the person feel active. The efficacy and biochemical mechanisms of each drug vary, and some of them can cause more harm than good. It's not just Mike Tyson; there could be several other athletes who might have used psychedelic drugs to improve their performance.

Are psychedelic drugs safe?

Although Mike Tyson has claimed that psychedelic drugs are helpful for athletic performance, these drugs can be harmful, as they alter chemical processes in the brain.

Certain drugs are even banned from use in professional sports, and participants can get disqualified if they're found using them. Approved psychedelic therapy is only performed by certified experts.

It's better to avoid such substances for your own safety. Improving athletic performance through natural methods is safe and long-lasting. Practice and consistency are the keys to success.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes