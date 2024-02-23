Missing ice cream? 8 tips to manage lactose intolerance 

Lactose intolerance is not a life-threatening condition. However, it does make you feel awful about not being able to enjoy typical dairy items such as milk and a scoop of ice cream.

If you're feeling bloated and gassy after consuming milk or eating dairy products, you might be lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerance can grow with age, so understand that you aren't alone because there are plenty of strategies to handle the uncomfortable symptoms.

Fortunately, there are numerous strategies available to assist you in managing lactose intolerance, particularly if you just received your diagnosis of lactose intolerance and are unfamiliar with eliminating lactose from your diet.

Tips to manage lactose intolerance

1) Try yogurt

Without a doubt, yogurt is a milk-based delicacy. However, the live, functional culture aids in the breakdown of lactose, preventing stomach cramps and other discomforts.

Look for yogurt that has probiotics. Just bear in mind that frozen yogurt is not identical to full-fat or low-fat options. After all, the freezing process removes the good bacteria found in traditional yoghurt, leaving it heavy on sugar.

2) Gradually increase your intake

This has been found to increase lactose tolerance. You can start with a firm cheese, then progress to softer cheeses, and finally try more lactose-rich food items.

Finally, we look at milk. You may additionally boost contact by starting with tiny amounts of the meal and gradually increasing your consumption over time.

3) Vitamins

Individuals with lactose intolerance frequently lack vitamins B12 and D. As a result, you must get these vitamins from sources beyond dairy. Fatty fish, fortified poultry, citrus juice, egg yolks, and soy milk are good sources of these vitamins. You may also take more pills after contacting a doctor.

4) Try different milks

Consuming goat, sheep, or cow's milk will not alleviate your symptoms since all milk derived from mammals includes lactose.

If you dislike soy milk but still prefer milk in the morning for cereal or coffee, there is lactose-free milk available. These dairy-free foods often lack natural calcium, yet they do include plenty of antioxidants and vitamins.

5) Be aware of hidden dairy products

All dairy products include lactose, except lactose-free milk and cheese. It can also be found in egg alternatives, batter coatings, sugar-containing meats, and baked goods, such as sugar substitutes, flavorants in chips, biscuits, and salad dressings.

Make it a practice to thoroughly read all food labels and keep an eye out for ingredients like "dried milk," "milk solids," and "curd" in your food.

6) Lactose enzymes

Apply lactase enzyme pills or drops. These over-the-counter medicines may allow you to consume dairy without experiencing discomfort.

Tablets can be consumed before a snack or a meal, and drops can be mixed with a bottle of milk. These items do not relieve symptoms for everybody who is considered lactose intolerant.

7) Mix your dairy products with other food items

Do not overstress your intestines. Consume dairy with other foods, such as fats and proteins, to slow down the digestion process and alleviate lactose sensitivity. You may jazz up the meals by adding milk to the pancake recipe, parmesan to the lasagna you make, or even frying your salmon in ghee.

8) Increase your calicum intake

While calcium is commonly regarded as a potent mineral in the battle against osteoporosis, it's actually far more important to our whole health than our bones. In fact, calcium-rich meals enhance heart health and help with weight management.

Raw milk, yogurt, kefir, dark greens such as boiled kale, raw cheese, sardines, and broccoli are all calcium-rich foods that everyone with lactose sensitivity should include in their diet.

Overall, if you're lactose intolerant, you're able to definitely incorporate modest amounts of dairy throughout your meals—such as putting natural cheeses on sub sandwiches—or select dairy products with little to no lactose. Then, progressively increase the serving size until you discover your comfort level.