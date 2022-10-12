MLB: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Drops 22 lb in 2022

Often considered one of the best active hitters in MLB, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plays for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shot through his minor leagues with natural abilities and was one of the top prospects in baseball by the age of 19. He won the admiration of the audience with his prodigious power on the field with the 2019 Home Run Derby.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been in the limelight recently due to his drastic weight loss transformation that has left his fans dazzled. In the span of just one month, Guerrero Jr. was able to lose 22 lb from his body, which has left people wondering how.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Weight Loss

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s trainer Junior Rodriguez recently shared an Instagram post revealing the before and after pictures of Guerrero's weight loss. He has reportedly lost 22 lb in a short span of one month. The baseball star credits his transformation to his trainer Jose Fortuna and teammate Teoscar Hernandez.

Although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was an MVP candidate in 2021, his weight gain had affected his performance and slowed him down. His position was also switched from third base to first base as it requires less speed and agility. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admitted that he was overweight, which has shown its effects on the field. He struggled to run pitches while hitting and was exhausted after fielding a few ground balls in practice.

“One day, I woke up from bed, looked in the mirror and said, ‘That’s it,’” Guerrero, said in a recent video call with reporters.

Now, after losing 22 lb in one month, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the lowest weight scale of his MLB career till now.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., along with his trainer, made changes to lifestyle and trained his body in a manner that will work for Guerrero not only in the next playing season but also for much longer in the future. Junior Rodriguez made sure that the baseball player modified his lifestyle to suit athletes that included aspects like workout routine, diet, and sleep schedule.

This certainly motivated Guerrero Jr. to do better and he did. The baseball player worked out at least four times a week for a one-and-a-half hour session along with his trainer Junior Rodriguez.

Guerrero Jr.'s workout routine was highly varied with jumping exercises, stretching, weight lifting, and conditioning. The focus was not only placed on burning fat from his body but also on correcting physical limitations such as increasing range of motion and building greater agility.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also became more disciplined for his diet routine. He likes to eat his grandma’s homemade cooking; however, he ate smaller portions for effective weight management. He also tried to incorporate healthier food options into his diet routine and avoided eating late-night meals.

Guerrero also significantly increased his water intake and completely avoided sugar, fried foods, and alcohol in his routine. He avoided eating snacks after dinner, and the people around him helped in his mission.

Lunch was Guerrero’s biggest meal of the day with dishes such as fish and stewed beans. He also drank healthy juices and shakes such as with papaya and oatmeal during mornings and evenings.

All this hard work has certainly paid off and Guerrero feels proud of his transformation. He plans to follow through on this routine for the rest of his career.

“I can do a lot of things I couldn’t do before and, thank God, I feel very comfortable at the weight I’m at,” he said.

Takeaway

Losing 22 lb in one month required immense dedication and lifestyle changes from Vladimir Jr. He followed through on an intense training regime that included exercises for weight loss as well as overcoming any physical limitations.

Guerrero also started eating smaller portions of meals along with avoiding late night snacks, alcohol, sugary food, and junk food. He also focused on eating healthier food options and drinking more water throughout the day.

