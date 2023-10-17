Mood Change in Menopause: Causes and Ways to Deal

Mood change in menopause is common. You may go through a wide range of feelings during an episode, including depression, anxiety, irritation, and anger. You may also find yourself crying for nothing.

Managing menopausal mood swings can be difficult and stressful. For many of us, they unfortunately frequently occur during the perimenopause and menopause.

Estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone synthesis decreases during menopause, which has numerous impacts on the organism as a whole. Its effects on the brain, in particular, can have a profound impact.

What causes mood change in menopause?

Mood change in menopause has many causes. (Image via Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov)

Mood change in menopause occurs for a variety of reasons, while research has connected poor mood to changing hormone levels. Estrogen is involved in numerous brain processes; thus, some individuals may experience psychological well-being issues as its levels decline during perimenopause.

According to certain research, some individuals may be more susceptible to mood change in menopause if they have a history of severe premenstrual syndrome or postpartum depression.

An individual’s levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone start to fluctuate and fall when she enters perimenopause, which normally occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, with menopause starting on average at 51. This results in a variety of symptoms, including irregular periods, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness; however, about 25% of individuals also experience an increase in mood swings, which can be minor to severe.

Ways to deal with mood change in menopause

Exercising during menopause helps with mood change. (Image via Pexels/ Rdne Stock Project)

Mood swings are one of the most prevalent symptoms and can be difficult to manage. Thankfully, there are a number of approaches that might assist individuals in coping with mood changes throughout menopause.

Here are some practical advice for handling your emotions and enhancing your general well-being during this period of transition.

1) Make self-care a priority

The menopause is a key time for self-care. Make time for the things that make you happy, calm, and relaxed. Taking care of yourself is crucial for emotional stability, whether it's through meditation, reading, taking a warm bath, or simply spending time with loved ones.

2) Stay active

Your mood can be dramatically impacted by regular exercise. Exercises like walking, yoga, or swimming not only aid in the release of endorphins but also help to improve sleep, which is frequently disturbed during menopause.

3) Eat well

A healthy diet that emphasizes lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help regulate blood sugar levels and promote mental well-being. Incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and walnuts, into your diet as well, as they are known to enhance brain function.

Lifestyle changes can help with mood change in menopause. (Image via Pexels/ Vlada Karpovich)

4) Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is essential for controlling moods. To lessen insomnia and other sleep disruptions that are typical during menopause, establish a sleep schedule and create a pleasant resting environment.

5) HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy):

For some individuals dealing with significant mood change in menopause, HRT may be an option. If you want to know if this is a good choice for you, speak with a medical expert.

Keep in mind that every individual has a different experience during menopause. It's important to customize your strategy to meet your unique demands because what works for one person may not work for another. Consider speaking with a healthcare professional for extra advice and help if mood changes become severe, persistent, or severely impact your everyday life.