Most common mental disorders in children: A comprehensive overview

A clear understanding of the most common mental disorders in children empowers primary caregivers, teachers and healthcare professionals to offer the necessary support and guidance.

Recognizing and knowing the most common mental disorders in children is vital for early diagnosis and an overall treatment plan. Identification of these disorders helps in providing the appropriate care for the children to excel in their future. Sometimes, we miss out on children's symptoms and label them

What are the most common mental disorders in children?

Most common mental disorders in children can look differently in each child. (Image via Unsplash/Austin)

Mental conditions impact individuals of all ages, which includes children, too. While there's an increasing interest in determining the exact prevalence, the following list is a random arrangement of mental health issues.

Let us look at some of the most common mental disorders in children below:

1) Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

ADHD is a common mental health issue in children. (Image via Freepik)

Among the most common mental disorders in children is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

ADHD impacts a child's attention spans, impulsive behaviour patterns and activity levels significantly. Children experiencing this condition may have to put extra effort in concentrating, adhere to instructions or complete assigned tasks. Children may also show hyperactivity and restless behaviour.

Early diagnosis of ADHD can promote teachers, parents and professionals to grant necessary care, which includes behavioural therapy and medication if required.

2) Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders are considered to be one of the most common mental disorders in children. (Image via Pexels/RDNE)

Anxiety disorders are pretty common amongst children. These conditions can present themselves as constant fear, worry and uneasiness.

GAD or generalized anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder and specific phobias are among the most common mental disorders in children within the anxiety disorders spectrum.

Children with these disorders go through physical signs like stomachaches or headaches. Because of their fears, they may choose to avoid involving in certain activities.

Identifying these disorders in your children grants us with early action with therapy, relaxation skills and care from loved ones and teachers. At school, children can be exposed to bullying, exacerbating their symptoms.

3) Autism spectrum disorder

Autism lies on a spectrum of neurodevelopmental conditions. (Image via Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition which impacts a child's communication and social abilities, as well as behaviours.

It's among the most widely known psychological disorders in children. Individuals with ASD find adhering to social cues, making eye contact or conversing with people difficult.

Children may also demonstrate insistent behaviours and show curiosity in perticular topics. Timely identification and action, like speech therapy and occupational therapy, can result in valuable support and care to help those with ASD move forward in life.

4) Depression

Children can also experience depression. (Image via Pexels/Ahmed Akacha)

Depression isn't a condition that affects just adults; it can very well affect children. The condition is among the most prevalent disorders in children and consists of a constant feeling of sadness and hopelessness and a decline in interest in everyday tasks.

Children with this condition may show changes in food intake and sleep patterns and struggle with concentration. They may appear to be agitated or socially withdrawn.

Recognition of childhood depression and its signs is important for providing necessary support, which includes therapy, care from family and friends, and, sometimes medication.

5) Oppositional defiant disorder

Sometimes ODD gets missed in the shadows of being naughty. (Image via Getty)

Oppositional defiant disorder is a behavioral disorder widely observed in children. Children with this condition depicts patterns of resistance and opposition towards authority figures.

They may fall in arguments with adults, willingly annoy people and find it challenging to regulate their feelings. Establishing clear boundaries, offering persistent discipline and individual therapy can help cope with ODD effectively.

Effectively identifying disorders like anxiety disorders, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, depression and ODD, we can build a space and environment that supports and cares for the overall psychological development of children.

The conditions explained above are a few examples of the most common mental disorders in children. However, it's crucial to understand that every child is special, and the manifestation of mental disorders can differ from person to person.

If your child may be finding it difficult in coping with any of the most common mental disorders in children, reach out to a psychologist for a comprehensive evaluation and guidance on the most effective treatment options.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

