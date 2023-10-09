Muscle twitching: 8 common reasons why your muscles twitch    

Muscle twitching, also called fasciculation, is a sudden contraction of fibers that create a muscle. Twitches can occur in a single part of the muscle or a group of muscles depending on the cause.

While minor muscle twitching can happen due to problems like nutrient deficiency or a lack of sleep, major ones can be a sign of more serious medical conditions, including kidney problems or damage to the nervous system. Twitches commonly occur in calves, arms, thighs, ribcage, foot, and belly.

Common causes of muscle twitching

Here are eight common causes of muscle twitching you must know about:

1.Dehydration

Not drinking enough water is one of the most common causes of minor muscle twitching.

Dehydration can potentially cause muscle spasms and contraction, particularly in the larger body parts, including the torso, arms, and legs.

2. Excessive physical activity

Overuse of muscles or overexertion can also be a significant cause of muscle twitching. This is because overexertion leads to fatigue, which triggers spasms and cramping in the muscle fibers.

Moreover, strenuous physical activity can also cause electrolyte loss, which further leads to twitching. Common body parts where you can experience muscle twitches after a long exercise routine include the legs (thighs and calves) and arms (biceps).

3. Anxiety and stress

Another very common reason why you experience muscle twitches is anxiety and stress. Also referred to as a nervous tic, stress twitches can affect any body part and cause discomfort.

You may opt for certain relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga to manage your stress level.

4. Lack of sleep

Sleep deprivation can affect the functioning of the neurotransmitter receptors and may damage the nerves that are responsible for controlling muscle contraction.

This as a result may cause muscle twitching or spasms and lead to extreme discomfort.

5. Vitamin D deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D can cause your muscles to twitch and may also lead to muscle weakness and pain. This happens because your nerves require a significant amount of vitamin D to get the messages from your brain to your muscles.

Major causes of vitamin D deficiency may include not getting enough sun exposure, poor lifestyle habits and a bad diet.

6. Consuming too much caffeine

If you drink too much caffeine, energy drinks, or tea, you are more likely to experience muscle twitches in several parts of your body.

While caffeine definitely offers a quick boost of energy, overconsumption can trigger muscle spasms and twitches.

7. Calcium and magnesium deficiency

Another very common cause of muscle twitching is a deficiency of essential nutrients including calcium and magnesium.

It is important to note that your body requires a good amount of calcium and magnesium to properly manage the functioning of the muscles, and when there is a deficiency, it eventually causes the muscles to twitch.

8. Medications

Certain medications can cause sudden muscle twitching and involve any part of the body. This can happen as a side effect of the medication or due to interactions.

Thus, it is always best to consult your doctor and know about the side effects and medicine interactions.

Apart from the aforementioned common causes, muscle twitches can also indicate a serious health condition. These may include:

Lupus

Pinched spinal nerve

Isaacs’ syndrome

Multiple sclerosis

Kidney disease

Lou Gehrig’s disease

Neuropathy

Treatment and prevention tips

Well, there is no exact treatment for twitches as the condition subsides on its own within a few days.

However, for serious causes of twitches, you may need some medications. Depending on the cause and severity of your condition, your healthcare provider may prescribe medications like muscle relaxants and corticosteroids to manage your condition.

Additionally, there are several things you can do to prevent muscle twitches in the first place. These include:

Consuming a healthy and balanced diet.

Adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Getting enough sleep.

Limiting your caffeine intake.

Managing your stress and anxiety levels.

Keeping your body in shape.

Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol.

If you are experiencing extreme muscle twitching that’s not subsiding on its own, it is best to consult a doctor immediately as it may be an indication of an underlying health concern.

Your doctor can prescribe the best possible medications and treatment options depending on your individual health condition.