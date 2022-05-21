Mustard Oil: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Although each person's nutritional needs are unique, a few substances appear beneficial across the board. Fats are essential for one's health and mustard oil is a good source of healthy fats!

Mustard oil has a strong scent and is classified as a "strong" oil because of its powerful flavour. Due to its composition, mustard oil is ideal for spicy Indian dishes and is frequently used in Indian cuisine. It's high in MUFAs or monounsaturated fatty acids, which are healthy fats that assist your body in battling cardiovascular disease.

Although pure mustard oil such as vegetable oil is prohibited in the United States, Canada, and Europe, it is frequently administered topically as a massage oil, skin serum, and hair treatment. Mustard-essential oils, obtained by steam distillation from mustard seeds, are also available and licensed for flavouring purposes. Here are eight health advantages of mustard oil.

Health benefits of mustard oil

1) Lowers Inflammation risks

Mustard oil's omega-3 fatty acids aid in preventing blood clotting and inflammation, widening blood vessels and lowering blood pressure. It also contains omega-6 fatty acids, which can lower the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Apart from this, mustard oil is also rich in monosaturated fats, lowering your risk of inflammatory disorders, including heart disease and diabetes.

2) Skin and hair health may be improved

Topically, pure mustard oil is frequently used to improve hair and skin health. It's sometimes mixed with wax and used on the feet to help repair damaged heels and can be used in DIY face masks and hair treatments.

It's often used to provide oil massages on babies in places like Bangladesh, which is supposed to strengthen the skin barrier. While many people report improvements in fine lines, wrinkles, and hair growth, most research on the topical effects of pure mustard oil is anecdotal at best.

3) Beneficial for your heart

According to one study, replacing saturated fat with monounsaturated fat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease. Monounsaturated fats lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels, decreasing your chance of heart disease.

4) Could help in Pain relief

Mustard oil includes allyl isothiocyanate, a chemical molecule that positively affects the body's pain receptors. While there isn't much evidence in people's cases, one animal study found that adding mustard oil to mice's drinking water numbed some pain receptors and helped alleviate generalized discomfort.

Mustard oil also contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that may aid in the reduction of inflammation and pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis. However, remember that prolonged topical exposure to pure mustard oil has been linked to severe skin burns.

6) Could assist with symptoms of cold

Pure mustard oil is frequently used as a natural treatment for cold symptoms like coughing and sneezing. It can be applied directly to the chest after mixing with camphor, a substance commonly found in lotions and ointments.

Alternatively, mustard oil steam therapy can be done by adding a few drops of pure mustard oil to boiling water and inhaling the vapour. However, there is no evidence or studies to support mustard oil for respiratory disorders.

How to Use

Mustard oil is prohibited from cooking in several countries (e.g., Canada and the USA) and can only be applied topically. On the other hand, a Mustard essential oil is safe to use in the kitchen (as a seasoning) and on the skin. Always perform a patch test with a small amount to determine your tolerance.

Another interesting feature of mustard oil is that its flash point or smoking point is higher than other oils like olive oil or even sunflower oil. The flashpoint of an oil is the temperature at which it starts to emit fumes.

Mustard oil is frequently used for frying and other high-heat cooking techniques due to its smoking point of roughly 480°F (or 250°C). You can use mustard oil for sautés, baked delicacies, meat glazes, dressings, and frying.

Nutritional Values of Mustard Oil

The USDA provides the following nutritional information for 1 tablespoon of mustard oil.

124 calories

14grammes Fat

0 milligrams Sodium

0 grammes carbohydrate

0 grammes Fibre

0 grammes Sugar

0 grammes protein

Takeaway

The unique mustard oil composition results in a nutritionally dense profile with several health benefits. These effects, however, are extremely reliant on the quality of mustard seeds utilized to extract the oil.

Mustards grown by employing inorganic farming procedures have been found to contain pesticides and hazardous compounds. These nefarious substances are used by farmers to protect the crop and increase the output of their produce.

If these compounds are consumed, they can cause harm to the human body. So be extra cautious of the quality of the mustard oil you consume.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you know this? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul