What is Natasha Oakley’s Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Natasha Oakley is an Australian model who is renowned for her bikini body. In 2012, she and her friend modeled new swimwear every day for their blog 'A Bikini A Day'.

Oakley also founded MONDAY swimwear with her co-founder. In 2014, she appeared in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, which led to opportunities for modeling at fashion shows and magazine covers.

To stay fit as a swimsuit model, she works hard to be beach-ready, and she puts a lot of value on living a healthy lifestyle. Here's all the scoop you need to know about Oakley's fit lifestyle.

Natasha Oakley's Diet

Natasha Oakley grew up eating a balanced diet, and she continues to do so. She likes to eat lots of vegetables and occasionally enjoys a salad or smoothie. She is a pescatarian, meaning, she eats fish but not other forms of meat.

Although she indulges in chocolate, Oakley tries to eat healthy and drink a lot of water every day. By doing so, her skin looks better, and she feels more confident in her body.

Natasha Oakley starts most of her mornings with a cup of coffee. She's a fan of iced almond cappuccinos made with almond milk.

After working out, she has a full meal. In the morning, she likes to switch up her meals. Her breakfast staples include: smoothies (made with protein powder), breakfast salads, plain Greek yoghurt with berries and honey, scrambled eggs, and Avocado toast.

Oakley eats a salad every day. She enjoys it most often as a lunchtime meal, but on occasion, she has fish or vegetables with a side salad for dinner.

She and her partner enjoy cooking together and preparing seafood, such as white fish, scallops, octopus, and prawns. They also sometimes enjoy a glass of red wine with their meals.

Natasha Oakley's Workout Routine

Natasha Oakley prefers full body resistance training workouts; she uses weights at the gym but also performs bodyweight exercises. When she is traveling or is pressed for time, she combines some of her favorite moves into a short, full body circuit.

Oakley likes to do cardio and resistance training before lifting weights. She begins with 20 minutes on the treadmill, following it up with a full body resistance workout. She sometimes does steady-state cardio, but she also includes sprints in her routine.

Natasha Oakley is a big fan of pilates, and she enjoys going to The Pilates Class several times per week. She prefers taking the classes at home, and she finds it especially convenient that she can do her workouts from the comfort of her living room.

Takeaway

Natasha Oakley’s dedication to fitness is no secret. She likes to stay fit, and she eats clean. Her food choices are guided by her general preference for healthy food, but she has no qualms enjoying the occasional treat.

As she works out with a trainer, it should probably come as no surprise that Oakley focuses on core training rather than cardio workouts. The secret to her success is her work ethic and motivation: form an exercise routine you can maintain, and don’t overindulge in sweets.

