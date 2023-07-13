Natural antidepressants: Boost your mood and well-being 

If you have been thinking about a change, you can opt for natural alternatives to antidepressants. What are these? How can they help you? Do they suit everyone? We will answer these questions one at a time.

In these unprecedented times, many people have to take external help for their mental well-being. There's nothing wrong with doing that, but there are a few ways in which we can help ourselves without being dependent on others.

These natural antidepressants can make one see a different perspective and make us more in control of our life.

Alternatives to antidepressants

Natural remedies for antidepressants are often considered an alternative treatment for major depressive disorder.

Before we discuss the alternatives, it's important for you to recognize that letting go off anti depressants quickly can lead to withdrawal symptoms. While the following is a list of common alternatives to antidepressants, it's best to speak to a professional while choosing the following:

1) Weight lifting and cardio

Movement is essential to enhance your overall mental well-being. Exercise releases endorphins, which are known as "feel-good" chemicals that can help reduce symptoms of depression.

Exercise creates the same structural changes to the brain as antidepressants— neuroplasticity: the creation of new neural pathways and growth in the hippocampus — part of the brain that's generally shrunken in people with depression.

2) Meditation and breathwork

Practices like mental exercises, mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises and yoga can help calm the mind, reduce stress and improve overall mental health. These techniques can be helpful in managing depressive symptoms.

3) Good friends

Building a strong support network and maintaining social connections can serve as essential antidepressants.

Talking to trusted friends or family members about your feelings and seeking their support can be beneficial. In some cases, support groups or peer-led programs for depression may be available in your community.

4) Nutrient-dense foods

Nutrition and mental health are closely linked. Research suggests that certain dietary changes can also act as antidepressants.

Consuming a balanced diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins,and healthy fats, may help support mental well-being. Additionally, individuals may find benefit from supplements like omega-3 fatty acids or vitamin D, but it's important to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements.

5) Sleep hygiene

Prioritizing healthy sleep habits can act as natural antidepressants. Try to aim for a consistent sleep schedule, create a relaxing bedtime routine, and create a sleep-friendly environment by keeping your bedroom cool, dark and quiet.

Sleep is an essential function of our lives, and it gets easily disrupted when you're diagnosed with depression. Start with the basics to enhance the quality of your well-being.

6) Grounding

The smell of mycobacterium vacii, a micro-organism found in the soil, is associated with the release of certain neurotransmitters like serotonin. The earth’s microbiome feeds and heals the human microbiome.

Becoming grounded by touching the soil even for a few seconds removes all EMF radiation build-up in the body and unclumps blood cells from sticking together due to radiation. Touching the ground in a way realigns the blood cells.

Is there a best natural antidepressant?

Unfortunately, there isn't a best natural antidepressant or rather something that works for everyone. It's important to note that the effectiveness of these natural alternatives can vary from person to person, and what's best for one person may not be the best for you.

Are natural antidepressants as effective as medication? For some people, yes and for others, no. Medication is a tool, just like exercise. There's no stigma in using the tools that work for you. People also choose to shift to the natural alternatives, when they experience side effects of anti depressants.

Recently, there have also been considerations and contemplation around the serotonin theory of depression. Researchers claim that it might have been false, and pharmaceutical companies may have stretched the truth. However, this is speculated by few, and it's best to choose what works for you.

The body has immense power to heal and recover. Every cell, every organ has the potential to heal, regenerate and adapt to loss or dysfunction. Try to think and emphasise on your intrinsic capacity to heal.

For some, antidepressants are fine to use for short term, but for long term effects and sustenance, lifestyle medicine is the real preventative care. Start with small changes in your habits that will improve your lifestyle and reduce dependence on antidepressants.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

