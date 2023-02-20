Nauseated After Eating: What Does It Mean?

Have you ever felt nauseated after eating? Many of us might experience it when we eat too much. Yet, a number of medical issues can be responsible for persistent nausea after meals.

Most people experience nauseous feelings at some point in their lives, which are characterized by an uneasy, upset stomach and a potential need to vomit. This unpleasant feeling strikes some people after eating, typically within 30 to 60 minutes, and it may continue for one to three hours.

However, experiencing constant nausea after meals (think: bloating, gas, nausea) may be a sign of an underlying problem or that you need to adopt healthy eating habits. Even if you believe you are eating correctly, a number of things, including what you eat, when you eat, and how you eat, may be putting you at risk for post-meal discomfort.

Why Do I Feel Nauseated After Eating?

Determining what makes you nauseated after eating can help in rectifying the situation. The first step in treating an illness is recognizing it. Here are some common causes of feeling nauseated after eating:

1) Food Poisoning

This is one of the most typical reasons why people get nauseated after eating. When food is not prepared properly, either during cooking or subsequently, it can become a breeding ground for germs and, in some cases, viruses, which can then make you sick when you eat it. Consuming contaminated foods may eventually cause nausea, vomiting, and cramping in the abdomen.

You may feel dizzy and dehydrated due to nausea. (Image via Unsplash/ Adrian Swancar)

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are the signs of food poisoning that are most frequently experienced. These signs and symptoms can appear anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours after consuming contaminated food.

2) Food Intolerance and Allergies

Food intolerance is the most frequent cause of symptoms like feeling nauseated after eating, a racing heart, and weariness. Food allergies can result in symptoms including a numb mouth, severe stomach cramping, a swollen tongue, or feelings of being short of breath. These are typically more serious.

Food sensitivities, also known as food intolerances, are more prevalent than food allergies and are generally underdiagnosed. Because people have typically had low levels of inflammation for months or years, the symptoms frequently appear modest.

3) Gastrointestinal Problems

When a specific digestive system organ ceases functioning properly, nausea and other gastrointestinal problems frequently follow. In the case of GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, stomach acid is known to enter the esophagus when the ring of the muscle between the esophagus and the stomach fails.

Feeling nauseated after you eat may be due to GERD. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

The burning feeling that GERD generates in the esophagus can make you feel nauseated after eating.

4) Stress

If you're feeling nauseated after eating all the time, your level of stress could be the underlying issue. Unmanaged stress can start a chain reaction of events that can ruin your digestive tract and leave you feeling sick after eating.

The gut-brain axis serves as a channel for communication between your gut and brain. Hence, your digestion is disrupted when you are stressed and your body goes into fight-or-flight mode, releasing hormones like cortisol and norepinephrine that are designed to get you ready for action.

What To Eat When Nauseated

Even the mere thought of food can make people feel sick if they are already experiencing some kind of discomfort. Nevertheless, ginger, protein foods, gingerbread, and other alternatives may help calm the stomach and provide the body with energy.

Getting enough rest and drinking plenty of water can assist with nausea management, as can eating particular meals.

It may seem paradoxical to eat while you're feeling nauseated after eating. Yet, eating can restore vital nutrients that are lost when urinating in addition to alleviating nausea.

