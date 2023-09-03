Navigating autism in toddlers: Early signs and support

Autism in toddlers is a complicated developmental condition that exhibits itself uniquely in each individual. When you identify the symptoms, you might find them very familiar. While there are certain things all toddlers do, it’s the frequency and intensity of these things that's important to remember

Early recognition is vital for offering necessary guidance and intervention. In this article, we shed light on autism in toddlers and help caregivers and parents identify the early signs.

What is autism spectrum disorder?

Autism is a spectrum disorder. (Image via Freepik)

Autism or autism spectrum disorder is a neurological disorder which affects an individual's ability to speak, relate to and engage with the society around them. It's a spectrum disorder, which means that it can evolve uniquely in each person, spanning from mild to fierce.

Recent studies also indicate that there are four types of autism. As it's a complex condition, our understanding of it is not yet complete.

Potential causes of autism spectrum disorder

What are the potential causes of this disorder? (Image via Freepik/Sketchepedia)

Autism in toddlers is believed to be the result of genetic as well as environmental factors.

Genetic predisposition plays an important part, as some genes might add to the risk. Moreover, prenatal factors like medications, maternal infections or pregnancy complications can contribute.

Few specialists also consider environmental contributors like exposure to toxins or pollutants. It's significant to remember that vaccines aren't the cause of autism, as multiple researches has demystified that.

Early signs of autism in toddlers

Early identification of symptoms leads to better prognosis. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

Early identification of autism in toddlers is the key for sound treatment and recovery. Look out for the following signs if you or a loved one is concerned about their growing children:

#1 Social challenges

Toddlers with autism may find social interactions a challenge. They may keep away from direct eye contact, not respond if being called or exhibit limited interest in sports or being with people.

#2 Communication difficulties

Development of delayed speech is a common early symptom. Few toddlers with autism might not babble or use gestures like pointing by the age of 12 months.

They may also have challenges in understanding and making use of language. Toddlers may also have difficulty in interpreting tone of the voice.

#3 Repetitive behaviors

Children with autism tend to engage in repetition. (Image via Freepik)

Observe repetitive behaviors like rocking, hand-flapping or fixation on certain objects or topics. These behavior patterns can be a way for toddlers to deal with sensory overload. These repetitive behaviors are often self-soothing in nature.

#4 Sensory sensitivities

Intense reactivity to sensory stimuli, like lights, sounds, textures or certain smells, is pretty usual in autism.

Toddlers may get distressed or overwhelmed by sensory data that others may find bearable. They may also have an associated sensory processing disorder.

#5 Resistance to change

Children with this condition usually depend on specific routines and can easily become upset when their daily routine is altered. They may find it difficult to transition or become distressed if uncertainties arrive.

#6 Difficulty with empathy

Identifying and knowing the emotional state of people around can be significantly challenging for autism in toddlers.

They might face challenges while exhibiting empathy or responding correctly to the feelings of those around them.

Why early detection matters

Timely identification of autism in toddlers is very important, as it allows for early intervention and care.

Research has proven that early involvement can significantly enhance a child's developmental possibilities. With necessary therapies and methods, kids with autism can learn crucial social, communication and life skills.

A healthcare professional or developmental specialist can help in conducting assessments and provide necessary support on suitable interventions and treatment plans.

Early identification and necessary guidance can make a notable difference in a kid's overall growth and quality of life.

If you worry for your toddler's development, seek professional support at the earliest. Unfortunately, there's no cure for autism in toddlers, but management of the condition is definitely possible.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

