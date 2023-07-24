Nephrotic Syndrome: Understanding Kidney Disorder

A kidney illness known as nephrotic syndrome is characterized by high cholesterol levels, swelling (edema), low blood protein levels, and excess protein in the urine.

Recognizing the signs of this condition is essential for correct diagnosis and efficient care as it can be brought on by a number of different kidney diseases. In this post, we examine the typical Nephrotic Syndrome symptoms, its underlying causes, and potential cures.

Image via Pexels

Understanding Nephrotic Syndrome

A collection of symptoms known as nephrotic syndrome are brought on by damage to the glomeruli, which are the kidneys' microscopic filtering cells. Proteinuria (excess protein in the urine) is caused when these filtration systems are impaired and allow the protein to escape into the urine.

Edema (swelling) in several areas of the body, including the legs, ankles, and face, can result from this protein loss. Nephrotic Syndrome can also increase cholesterol levels, which can cause issues with blood flow and general health.

Symptoms of Nephrotic Syndrome

1. Proteinuria:

Proteinuria, a condition in which the kidneys produce excessive amounts of protein in the urine, is one of the main signs of nephrotic syndrome. Because of the increased protein concentration, the urine may seem frothy or bubbly. A low level of albumin, a necessary blood protein, can result from protein loss, which is known as hypoalbuminemia.

2. Edema (Swelling):

Edema, a frequent sign of Nephrosis, is brought on by protein loss in the blood. Protein levels drop, which lowers the blood vessel's oncotic pressure, allowing fluid to flow out and build up in the tissues, causing swelling. Although it can affect other parts of the body as well, edema is most visible in the legs, ankles, and face.

3. Hyperlipidemia:

Hyperlipidemia, also known as an increase in blood cholesterol levels, can result from Nephrosis. Increased blood lipid and cholesterol levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular issues like heart disease and stroke.

4. Fatigue and Weakness:

It is possible to experience a lack of energy, exhaustion, and weakness as a result of the loss of vital proteins from the blood, especially albumin. Lethargy is caused by the body's failure to maintain normal protein levels, which affects a number of physiological functions.

5. Decreased Appetite:

Due to how protein loss affects the body's metabolism, people with Nephrosis may find they have less hunger. This diminished appetite may be a factor in undernutrition and weight loss.

6. Foamy Urine:

When urinating, too much protein can make the urine appear frothy. This foamy or bubbly urine is an obvious indicator of proteinuria and needs to be evaluated by a doctor.

7. Elevated Blood Pressure:

Nephrosis may occasionally result in a rise in blood pressure. If unchecked, high blood pressure can exacerbate renal damage already present and advance the disease.

8. Susceptibility to Infections:

Immune system deterioration brought on by the loss of immunoglobulins and other vital blood proteins can increase infection susceptibility in people with Nephrosis. Infections that are severe or recurrent may result from this sensitivity.

Proteinuria, edema, hyperlipidemia, tiredness, and other kidney-related symptoms are all signs of nephrotic syndrome. Early detection of these symptoms is essential for accurate diagnosis and effective care. Timely intervention can assist maintain kidney function and enhance the quality of life for those with Nephrosis. This is in addition to comprehensive medical care.