Understanding preeclampsia: Causes, symptoms and risks

Preeclampsia is a complication of pregnancy that results in proteinuria, high blood pressure and organ damage.

Usually, it occurs after 20 weeks in women with normal blood pressure. If untreated, it can be fatal for both mother and child. Early birth is common, depending on the condition's severity and gestational age.

Preeclampsia causes

Although the specific origin is unknown, it's thought to be related to issues with the placenta's blood arteries. These blood arteries might not form or work properly, which could disrupt blood flow and cause the mother's blood pressure to fluctuate.

Other types of high blood pressure conditions that can happen during pregnancy include gestational hypertension, which begins after 20 weeks without causing organ damage, chronic hypertension, which is present before or early in pregnancy, and chronic hypertension.

Pre-existing high blood pressure gets exacerbated during pregnancy and is accompanied by other complications, too.

Preeclampsia signs and symptoms

Numerous preeclamptic ladies may not even display any symptoms. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

High blood pressure, proteinuria (excess protein in the urine) and indications of kidney or organ damage are the hallmarks of it. Many preeclamptic women may not exhibit any symptoms at all. Frequently, the problem is found during normal prenatal exams.

Other symptoms besides high blood pressure might be proteinuria, low platelet counts, elevated liver enzymes, painful headaches, altered vision, dyspnea, upper stomach discomfort (typically on the right side behind the ribcage), nausea and vomiting.

Pregnancy-related weight gain and swelling are common, but they can be identified by a rapid increase in weight or the appearance of edema in the hands and face.

How to prevent preeclampsia?

It's also crucial to lead a healthy lifestyle before getting pregnant. (Nathan Cowley/ Pexels)

It's necessary to avoid preeclampsia with both medicine and a healthy lifestyle.

Following the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, clinical studies support the preventive use of low-dose aspirin, generally 81 mg daily, especially if you have one high-risk factor or many moderate-risk ones.

Before using any new drugs, vitamins or supplements, make an appointment with your doctor to be sure they are safe for you. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle before becoming pregnant is also vital, especially if you have a history of the condition.

Discuss with your doctor how to manage any pre-existing diseases that raise your risk of preeclampsia. Taking actions to improve your general health and well-being will help reduce risk of having the illness.

Preeclampsia is a potentially dangerous pregnancy condition that results in proteinuria, organ damage and high blood pressure.

It can be fatal if neglected. Problems with the placental blood vessels are the precise cause. Symptoms include proteinuria, high blood pressure and signs of organ damage.

A healthy lifestyle and low-dose aspirin are advised for prevention. Consult a healthcare professional before taking any medications. Putting prenatal health first reduces the likelihood of the disease.

Poll : 0 votes