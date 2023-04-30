Neurodevelopmental disorders: Brief guide to a complex world

The term neurodevelopmental disorders refers to a group of conditions that affect neurological development and the way the brain works, impairing social, cognitive and emotional functioning. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder are the two most prevalent neurodevelopmental disorders.

Many neurodevelopmental disorders are less well-known or the subject of less research. Most people with NDs are toddlers, children and adolescents, as they typically start during developmental stages, but the condition can also persist in maturity or go untreated till adulthood.

Types of neurodevelopmental disorders

Neurodevelopmental disorders are of many types. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

According to the fifth version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the following conditions fall under the category of neurodevelopmental disorders:

1) Intellectual disabilities

A person with an intellectual disability has general cognitive functioning that's so damaging that they're unable to develop the skills required to execute tasks that are appropriate for their age, like adequate language skills or executive functioning.

2) Autism spectrum disorder

Social communication issues and particularly constrained and repetitive behavior and interests are traits of ASD. People may struggle with confined or repetitive activities or interests, as well as social communication and engagement.

3) Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Children with ADHD are likely to face difficulties in the classroom. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

According to certain prevalence estimates, 4.4% of working-age adults and 3% to 7% of children in school, have ADHD.

Inability to maintain attention and/or hyperactivity — impulsivity are symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Additional neurodevelopmental conditions listed in the DSM-5 include:

Learning disabilities

Communicative dysfunction

International developmental delay

Non-specific intellectual disability

Additional neurodevelopmental conditions

Causes of neurodevelopmental disorders

It's not yet known with certainty what causes neurodevelopmental disorders. The emergence of NDs may be caused by many factors.

It's clear from the limited study on ND causes that both biology and environment have an impact. Risk factors like stress, disease or trauma can activate predispositions like genetics and hormones.

Epigenetics play a significant role in emergence of diseases like neurodevelopmental disorders. Epigenetics is the study of how a person's environment and behavior can change their DNA and the way their genes function in their body. Recent research has shown traumatic, neglectful or toxic circumstances in early life as a major risk factor for development of several illnesses, including NDs.

There's a link between prenatal events and emergence of medical disorders, according to research. The nutrition of the mother can affect whether a child grows up with metabolic illnesses like obesity and diabetes. According to researchers, prenatal factors, including food, may have an impact on how NDs develop.

Treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders

Is treatment available for the condition? (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

For those with NDs, there aren't many therapy alternatives, but research has identified some efficient approaches. There are ways to manage and cope with symptoms even if there's no known cure for NDs:

1) Behavior modification

The effectiveness of treatments for ND symptoms has been demonstrated in applied behavioral analysis , cognitive behavioral therapy, speech therapy, and developmental therapy.

For individuals with NDs like ADHD, behavioral therapies like CBT, psychotherapy and others are used. ABA, particularly ASD and ADHD, has a major effect on behavior in kids with NDs.

2) Magnetic stimulation of brain

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), a form of stimulation therapy frequently used for depression, may be beneficial for those with NDs. In a meta-analysis of several studies, it didn't seem to have any serious negative consequences for kids and teenagers with NDs.

For several patients with ASD, the rTMS treatment enhanced social behavior and functioning. Additionally, there were benefits observed for people with tic disorders, where treatment reduced the condition.

Unfortunately, rTMS did not improve lives of people with ADHD. Some reported irritation, hyperactivity and inattentiveness as a result of it. Overall, rTMS could be accepted as a therapy option for a small number of NDs.

3) Medication

Learning about these conditions is often the first step. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Both toddlers and adults with NDs are occasionally prescribed medication. Doctors may recommend medicine particularly for ADHD to assist in managing symptoms, including hyperactivity, agitation and inattentiveness. Drugs designed to improve cognition include stimulants, antidepressants and other medications.

However, medication shouldn't be used as a first resort to treat NDs like AS and ADHD. Before using medicine, experts recommend attempting therapy and other approaches. Before including medicine in treatment regimens for pediatric patients, researchers advise neurodevelopmental therapy and parenting education.

There are successful therapy approaches that, depending on the disease, may help regulate some of the signs and symptoms, but there's no cure for neurodevelopmental disorders. There are medications that can help with anxiety, agitation, tics and hyperactivity, though.

There are alternative options for helping kids and parents control behavior patterns, including behavior therapy and psychotherapy. Psychotherapy, which includes talking with a counselor or therapist to help them acquire coping mechanisms to control their behavior, may be beneficial for older children and adults.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes