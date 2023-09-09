New research suggests just 2 minutes of walking can positively impact blood sugar level

Blood sugar level can be lowered from just two minutes of walking following meals, suggests a new study.

After consuming a meal, a brief stroll of two minutes may lower blood sugar level by approximately 20%. A small amount of physical activity is effective in indicating reduced blood sugar level.

By adding brief walks after meals, both blood sugar stability and heart disease risk can be reduced. Short walks after meals is also an excellent way to engage in physical activity, with the added bonus of fitting seamlessly into your schedule.

However, it's worth remembering that a holistic approach to health involves not just regular physical activity but also a balanced diet, ample sleep and stress management.

Incorporating 2 minutes of walking after meals also reduces risk of diabetes

Helps with digestive system and metabolism (Image via Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez)

According to Carla Prado, the study shows that a brief walk after meals can considerably enhance glycemic control in older individuals at heightened risk of diabetes.

People in the Mediterranean region have long practiced taking a relaxed walk following their enjoyment of scrumptious food. As a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, it has earned recognition for its health benefits.

Recent research backs up the notion that following meals, a post-meal walk is more powerful than mere pleasure.

Further benefits come with walking after meals, beyond regulating blood sugar level. Post-meal walks have been linked to a variety of benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion and enhanced circulation.

To determine when and how long post-meal walks should occur, additional research is needed. However, latest stutides stress the value of integrating brief exercise periods into daily regimens, particularly among individuals at greater risk of acquiring diabetes.

Walking is a great way to counteract negative effects of being sedentary

Physical activity is a must to get out of sedentary lifestyle (Image via Unsplash/Mr Autha)

According to the aforementioned study, walking after dinner is advised within a half hour.

Although the research concentration was on those susceptible to developing diabetes, the discovery emphasized how short walks could enhance general well-being by managing blood sugar level and improving health.

With the need to increase physical activity in daily life becoming increasingly important, small changes like choosing the stairs over the elevator or bike commuting to work can have a great impact.

Regardless of age or individual health status, staying physically active must always be a top priority in leading a healthy lifestyle.

Daily physical activity has many benefits

Making daily walks after meals may be one of the most significant small steps towards improving health.

Walking following meals can have a beneficial impact on blood sugar, per a recent research study. Physical activities like walking can positively impact daily routines, particularly following meals, according to research. Even small changes contribute to a healthier life through an active lifestyle at the end of the day.

The concept is fairly straightforward – dedicating just a few minutes to physical activity after a meal can work wonders for overall health.

These brief strolls serve as crucial interventions that can have a positive impact on the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, potentially reducing risk of complications associated with diabetes.