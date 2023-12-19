New study shows rise of menu anxiety in 86% of Gen Z adults

A study conducted by a British restaurant chain, Prezzo, found that most young adults experience menu anxiety.

In fact, some of them are unable to place an order by themselves and have to ask someone else to do it. The holiday season is here, and most of us would want to go and eat outside. For some, it can become a pressurising and anxiety-provoking experience.

Menu anxiety is essentially a Gen Z problem, affecting 86% of them, but has become more prevalent now. It's no doubt that we have abundant options available now. You can order something in a few minutes, and it gets delivered to your door.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to stay indoors, even when we would enjoy a meal outside. Now that we have started stepping out, are we ready to face the unlimited options again?

What is menu anxiety, and why is it on the rise?

Menu anxiety is on the rise due to the unprecedented surge in options. (Image via Vecteezy/Rizki Kurniawan)

People who suffer from symptoms of anxiety have a difficult time not only interacting with restaurant employees but also deciding what to order.

Moreover, some feel the pressure of ordering the right thing. Although it might not seem like a big deal for most, for people who struggle with menu anxiety, it can affect their dining experience and overall well-being.

The world has become a salad bowl, and all restaurants are striving to do their best to bring their cuisine to your table. While this is a culinary experience, most may sit with the menus and leave confused.

A youngster may also feel anxious about the aesthetics of the ordered dish. They may want to put up a post only if the dish looks 'pretty'. They may experience social anxiety when they do something that's different from social media norms.

How can we deal with menu anxiety during the holiday season?

Is Gen Z taking media use too far and at the cost of their interactions? (Image via Vecteezy/Massimiliano Clari)

The pressure is very real, but there are ways to cope with anxiety.

Here are a few quick tips to use when you find the symptoms of anxiety paralyzing you in a restaurant or a public setting:

Simplify your options: It's less about social media and more about what you want to enjoy eating. Think of something that brings comfort to you and place an order. Mindful eating: When feeling overwhelmed with different options, slow down, and engage in mindful eating. Take some time, and tell the waiter that you are not ready to place an order. The restaurant may be in a rush, but you don't have to force yourself. Seek help: If menu anxiety is not allowing you to reach a decision, seek help. Let someone else do it for you. Take a risk: While it may not be the first preference, ordering a dish spontaneously is taking a risk.

When you show your anxiety that you are not scared and can take control, it reduces on its own.

By avoiding going to restaurants or relying excessively on social media, we may be doing more harm than good. The holiday season is a time when we get together and enjoy food together. It's a time when menu anxiety can be set aside and you can eat wholeheartedly.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.