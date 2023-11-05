Coping strategies for anxiety that can help you feel calmer

Coping strategies for anxiety are everyday and easy-to-use tools that can help you feel calmer and much more in control.

Anxiety is a natural outcome in a world that's full of uncertainties and hence, coping mechanisms for anxiety is of paramount importance. These strategies empower us to better understand, manage and win over anxiety.

Anxiety is an overwhelming emotional response that can take over us when we expect it the least. Whether a person is facing the pressure of an important presentation, an interview or just the daily struggles of life, anxiety can make every aspect of life challenging.

In the fight against anxiety, you're not the only one. Coping strategies for anxiety can be a ray of hope, assisting you in charting your way out of this grim condition.

Why are coping strategies so important for anxiety?

Not all types of anxiety go away on their own. Coping skills are required in these cases. (Image via Vecteezy/Ingenious Buddy)

Try to picture anxiety as a powerful blow of wind. If you try to remain still and allow it blow over you, you can easily get blown away. Coping strategies are your anchors, something you can hold onto in tough times and regain balance of your life.

Coping mechanisms offers us with tools to face challenging effects of anxiety directly. They help break away from its tightening grip and lead a fulfilling, jovial life.

Common and effective ways of coping with anxiety

Just sitting down with your thoughts and noticing what works for you is also a strategy. (Image via Vecteezy/Ingenious Buddy)

Let’s take a closer look at few of the most common and yet effective ways to handle anxiety:

#1 Sleep hygiene

Our inner body clocks, also known as circadian rhythms, are responsible for our emotional balance.

The disruption in daily sleep cycles can lead to poor sleep quality, and as a result, anxiety can get stored in the physical body. Ensure that you get timely rest.

#2 Mindfulness and meditation

Mindfulness and meditation are potent tools that will encourage you to remain in the present and greatly reduce anxiety related the past or coming future.

They can range from simple five=minute mindfulness walks to more intense yogic practices.

#3 Exercise

The way you decide to cope with anxiety can have a lasting impact on your life. (Image via Vecteezy/Ingenious Buddy)

Any form of physical exertion leads to the release of endorphins which is the body’s natural mood stabilizers. A gentle morning walk or an intense workout can help get rid of anxiety.

#4 Questioning your unhealthy thoughts

Start challenging your unhealthy thought patterns. Start questioning every thought, feeling or action that flows through you.

If you keep doing it, slowly over time, a strong sense of self-awareness will enter your life which will replace the negative with positive thoughts.

#5 Time management

While it may seem uncommon, time management is an effective way of establishing control. Form a daily routine for the essential time sensitive tasks to be done with important things in the day, preventing the slow pilling up of stress and anxiety.

Some people may find implementing these coping strategies for anxiety challenging, and as a result, they may get more anxious.

In such scenarios, mental health experts are always approachable to help make things easy to understand and implement. Sometimes, even a simplest support can be life altering.

Effective implementation of coping strategies for anxiety can help you craft a resilient and much stronger version of yourself. That will empower you to deal with lifes challenges with a strong sense of inner balance and clarity.

Embrace these strategies for what they are, and let them guide you into a anxiety-free version of yourself.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.