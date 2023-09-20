58k lbs ground beef recalled for possible E.coli contamination

On September 15, 2023, a noteworthy food safety incident came to light, necessitating the recall of a substantial quantity of ground beef products, totaling approximately 58,281 pounds. The recall was prompted by American Foods Group, a Wisconsin-based company, following the detection of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) in a sample batch of their beef products.

These items, manufactured on August 14, 2023, had been distributed to wholesalers operating in Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio. Recognizable by the establishment number "EST. 18076" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the recalled products were typically packaged in 10-pound plastic tubes or chub packs, commonly employed for sausages and hamburgers.

Despite the absence of confirmed reports linking these products to illnesses, the recall was executed as a precautionary measure to avert potential health hazards associated with E. coli contamination.

Both consumers and distributors received strong advisories to either discard the implicated products or promptly return them to their respective vendors. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of stringent food safety protocols in safeguarding against foodborne illnesses.

Is it possible to get E.coli from ground beef?

Ground-beef recalled (Image via Getty Images)

E. coli cannot be transmitted through the consumption of ground beef alone. Instead, the article highlights that those ground beef products that tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) are hazardous to health.

This implies that these specific products were found to be contaminated with E. coli bacteria during testing. Consuming such contaminated ground beef can potentially lead to E. coli infections in individuals, manifesting as symptoms like vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

However, it's essential to emphasize that the diagnosis of an E. coli infection is a medical procedure conducted by healthcare professionals when individuals exhibit symptoms of such an infection after consuming contaminated food. In this incident, the recall was initiated as a precautionary measure to avert potential E. coli-related illnesses.

The following ground beef products are being recalled:

"90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026. "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027. "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027.

If you have the recalled beef products with the specified lot codes, do not consume them. Safely dispose of the items, contact the retailer if necessary, and stay updated on the recall status.

This incident underscores the critical importance of awareness when it comes to food safety. Being informed about product recalls, promptly responding to them, and understanding the risks associated with foodborne illnesses are vital steps in safeguarding public health.