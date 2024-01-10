Barry Keoghan speaks up about his miraculous recovery from a flesh-eating disease 

Barry Keoghan, an upcoming star in Hollywood, recently shared a spine-chilling account of his near-fatal encounter with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease, in an interview with GQ.

This dramatic episode unfolded just before he began filming for the Oscar-nominated movie, The Banshees of Inisherin. Keoghan's gripping tale of survival, resilience, and the remarkable turnaround that led to an Oscar nomination, serves as a testament to his unwavering spirit.

Barry Keoghan's Brush with Death

Barry Keoghan (Image via Instagram/@keoghan92)

In the inteview, Keoghan revealed his life-threatening battle with necrotizing fasciitis, an aggressive infection that threatened not just his career but his life.

The infection, which is fatal in about 20 percent of cases according to the CDC, began from a seemingly innocuous source—a cut, burn, or even an insect bite. Keoghan's situation was so dire that doctors considered amputation and could not assure him of his survival when he asked.

The perilous phase was marked by intense medical intervention, with Keoghan hospitalized just days before the shooting of The Banshees of Inisherin. Director Martin McDonagh recalls visiting him in the hospital, where despite the gravity of his condition, Keoghan remained surprisingly composed, even optimistic about joining the film set.

His resilience was such that he assured McDonagh of his availability, saying:

"Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine — I’ll see you on Tuesday!"

Today, Keoghan bears the marks of his ordeal—a trail of gnarly scar tissue running up his arm, reminiscent of a snake tattoo.

The Perils of Necrotizing Fasciitis

Barry Keoghan (Image via Instagram/@keoghan92)

Necrotizing fasciitis, the life-threatening condition Keoghan battled, is a rare but severe bacterial infection that rapidly destroys the body's soft tissue. The bacteria responsible for this condition can enter the body through even minor injuries, leading to symptoms like severe pain, swelling, fever, and in advanced stages, toxic shock.

If not treated promptly, the infection can result in significant tissue damage, systemic infection, and even death. The aggressive nature of necrotizing fasciitis often necessitates surgeries, including amputation, to stop its spread.

The psychological and physical impact of this disease is profound, making Keoghan’s recovery and return to his acting career a remarkable feat of human resilience and medical prowess.

A Streak of Fortune and Future Endeavors

Post-recovery, Keoghan's career witnessed a meteoric rise. His performance in The Banshees of Inisherin not only earned critical acclaim but also an Oscar nomination, fulfilling McDonagh's prophetic encouragement during his hospital visit.

This period also marked a personal milestone for Barry Keoghan. While filming for Saltburn in 2021, he experienced the joy of fatherhood with the birth of his son, Brando.

Despite the demanding schedule, Keoghan embraced these high-stakes moments, juggling overnight shoots and night feedings.

Barry Keoghan (Image via Instagram/@keoghan92)

Currently, Keoghan is balancing his burgeoning film career with personal projects. He has dropped out of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 for a project with Andrea Arnold and is exploring a film based on his own life story.

Reflecting on his journey, Barry Keoghan expresses a sense of awe and gratitude.

"It’s crazy when I look of it... Looking out at the [Hollywood] sign and y’know, I wanted this as a kid... This was stuff I dreamt of, as a kid," he said.

Barry Keoghan's story is not just one of a miraculous recovery from a life-threatening disease but also of his indomitable spirit and resilience.