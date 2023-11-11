Brian Barczyk health update – Owner of the Reptarium shares cancer diagnosis and treatment progress

In a heartfelt series of tweets, Brian Barczyk, the beloved founder of the Reptile Army community and owner of The Reptarium, has shared a deeply personal journey with his followers.

Earlier in March 2023, the community was shaken by the news of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With transparency and courage, Brian has been vocal on social media about his health updates, allowing his supporters to accompany him through his highs and lows.

In response to the news, the Reptile Army community has stepped up, launching a special merchandise line to rally around their founder. This gesture serves a dual purpose: to provide Brian with comfort and a tangible reminder of the unwavering support system backing him.

The rallying cry "BEAT THE ODDS" is a testament to the community's determination to see Brian through this challenging period.

Brian Barczyk's Treatment Journey

Brian Barczyk's openness about his condition has brought several updates to light. A significant reduction in the size of the main tumor has been a beacon of hope, shrinking from 5.3cm to 3.3cm.

Additionally, the disappearance of a second small tumor and the reduction of others point to a positive response to treatment. However, challenges persist, as indicated by the growth of a tumor on his liver. Despite this, the overall direction is one of cautious optimism.

Brian Barczyk recounts an emotional setback: the loss of his hair, a common side effect of chemotherapy. This development led to a poignant moment where he decided to cut his hair short for the first time in decades. His vulnerability in sharing these moments underscores the multifaceted struggles faced by those battling cancer.

Amidst the updates, Brian reminisces about a trip to Mexico taken just before his life was upturned by his diagnosis. He cherishes the memory and holds onto hope for future celebrations in similarly beautiful locales post-recovery.

Brian Barczyk's journey ahead

With another CT scan on the horizon, Brian's spirit remains indomitable. He calls for continued prayers for favorable results that might even surprise his doctors. He also expressed a profound appreciation for the love and support he receives, emphasizing that it keeps him from feeling alone.

Brian Barczyk clarifies his current situation with his treatments. Although chemotherapy has ceased to be effective, he is not giving up. Instead, he is considering other avenues like proton radiation or clinical trials. His resolve is clear: he will never give up.

Upcoming Treatments

As he braces for the next phase, which includes the installation of a port for chemotherapy and the commencement of a new treatment regimen, Brian Barczyk acknowledges his fears but also his readiness to fight.

Throughout his updates, Brian Barczyk embodies the spirit of a true fighter, facing his diagnosis with determination and the support of his community. His journey continues to inspire and rally those around him as he navigates the road to recovery.