Chris Evert's recent health update: Her fight with cancer

Tennis icon Chris Evert has courageously opened up about her ongoing battle with ovarian cancer, revealing the disease's return and her current treatment journey. The 68-year-old, who first disclosed her diagnosis in January 2022, is now undergoing her third round of chemotherapy.

Evert's initial diagnosis came after a preventive hysterectomy in December 2021, leading to the discovery of Stage 1C ovarian cancer. The early detection was partly due to her proactive approach to health, inspired by her family history; her sister Jeanne Evert Dubin passed away from ovarian cancer in February 2020.

After undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy, Evert was hopeful, as her doctors estimated a 90 percent chance that cancer would not return.

Chris Evert's recent health update

In a recent update, Evert shared the disheartening news that her cancer had recurred. She is currently unable to participate in the Australian Open commentary but remains optimistic about returning for the rest of the Grand Slam season.

Through her Instagram, Chris Evert posted heartfelt thanks to her former husband Andy Mill for his unwavering support during this time. The couple, who were married from 1988 to 2006 and share three sons, exemplify a united front in the face of adversity.

"Onto my 3rd round of Chemo; halfway there - A reminder to get your checkups, know your family history, and be your own advocate with your health. Early detection is crucial! It doesn’t hurt to have a good support system like I do :)" Evert shared on her Instagram, alongside pictures from her treatment session and a selfie with Mill.

Chris Evert, who has 18 Major titles under her belt, is lauded for her exceptional tenure in tennis, owning the record for the highest number of victories at the French Open (seven championships) and tying the record for the most triumphs at the US Open (six championships) during the Open Era. Her accomplishments encompass a Career Grand Slam, proof of her adaptability and supremacy across all playing surfaces.

Chris Evert's confrontation with ovarian cancer accentuates the vital necessity of early diagnosis and the strength of perseverance. As she navigates through her therapy, her transparency and advocacy for health consciousness serve as a potent inspiration to others.

Through sharing her ordeal, Evert aims to motivate individuals to take charge of their health, stressing that early recognition can profoundly alter outcomes.

The data on ovarian cancer underlines the importance of Evert's advocacy. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, over 18,500 women were identified with ovarian cancer in the U.S., with more than 13,400 succumbing to the disease.

Elements like age and genetic lineage can elevate the risk, making Chris Evert's plea for health activism and prompt detection even more imperative.