Chris Peluso, star of Broadway hits like "Assassins" and "Mamma Mia" dies at age 40

Chris Peluso, star of hit Broadway shows like Assassins, Mamma Mia, and Wicked, has unfortunately died at the young age of 40. Based on a report by Playbill (a monthly American magazine for theater enthusiasts), Chris's family confirmed the news of his sudden passing on August 15, 2023.

Although there are currently no reports as to what actually caused his death, it can be assumed that it had something to do with his ongoing battle with schizoaffective disorder, which he had been struggling with for quite some time before he passed away. It is also one of the reasons he stepped down from acting for a considerable period of time.

Chris Peluso is survived by his wife, Jessica Gomes, daughter Aria Li Gomes-Peluso, and son Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso. After his passing, several people whom he knew expressed their grief over the unfortunate event.

An Instagram post by the official page of the University of Michigan addressed to Chris Peluso read:

"The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso. Chris appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA!, ASSASSINS, LESTAT, THE GLORIOUS ONES, and BEAUTIFUL, played Fiyero on tour in WICKED, and starred in London in MISS SAIGON and SHOWBOAT. Our hearts go out to his family."

What is schizoaffective disorder?

Schizoaffective disorder is a form of mental health disorder in which there is a combination of symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorders. It can be classified into three types, namely: manic type, depressive type, and mixed type. The symptoms for each include:

manic type: symptoms of schizophrenia and mania.

depressive type: symptoms of schizophrenia and depression.

mixed type: symptoms of schizophrenia, mania, and depression.

There are no known causes of the disorder; however, some studies attribute it to genetic as well as environmental factors. Treatment for schizoaffective disorder largely depends on the type and intensity of the illness. Based on that, patients are prescribed a combination of medicines, life skills training, and psychotherapy. In some extreme cases, hospitalization may also be suggested.

What is the cause of Chris Peluso's death?

Chris Peluso fought a very public battle with schizoaffective disorder before he passed away on August 15, 2023 (Image via Instagram/Chris Peluso)

Although Chris Peluso's family has not explicitly mentioned the cause of his death, one cannot help but associate it with something Chris had been struggling with for quite some time.

In several instances, Chris's struggle with schizoaffective disorder has been very publicly spoken about. In fact, in September last year, a GoFundMe was started by Rebecca LaChance and Tim Oxbrow on his behalf for his mental health treatment expenses. Talking about his condition, they had written:

"Chris suffers from schizoaffective disorder. This diagnosis has resulted in Chris experiencing debilitating paranoia, which has kept him from performing in recent years."

The donations for the GoFundMe were paused in November, before which it was able to collect more than $25,000. Thanking everyone, Chris wrote:

"Thanks so much again for your incredible generosity! I’m very pleased to say that I completed the in-patient treatment facility in Tennessee and have been stable and doing well!"

If you are someone who is experiencing symptoms of schizoaffective disorder, it is advisable that you consult a psychiatrist at the earliest possible time. It is best to not ignore the symptoms and get them checked at the earliest to prevent serious ramifications.