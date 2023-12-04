Drinking this superfood can help your brain remember more and think faster, as per study

If you’re in search of a wondrous way to boost your brainpower on a winter season holiday, look no further than this superfood - a cup of hot cocoa.

Recent studies are revealing that this beloved winter beverage, packed with brain-healthy nutrients called flavanols (that are also known as antioxidants), can enhance memory powers and improve cognitive abilities.

So, go ahead and grab a mug, cozy up, and explore the science behind this exciting new discovery.

Boost your brainpower with a cup of hot cocoa

Helps improve cognitive health (Image via Unsplash/Etty Fidele)

Flavanols are a type of nutrients found naturally in plants and are known to offer numerous health benefits.

In this case, they play a key role in enhancing blood oxygen levels in the brain, which is directly associated with improved cognitive health and performance.

Not only can flavanols boost your cognitive health, but they can also have positive impacts on heart health and circulation.

Moreover, these powerful compounds can be found in a variety of other sources, like tea, apples, berries, red wine, as well as certain vegetables like onions, kale and hot peppers.

Flavanol-rich cocoa may help improve memory and quicken thinking

Improves memory and thinking skills (Image via Unsplash/Erol Ahmed)

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, involved 18 healthy adult men.

Participants were given either a flavanol-rich cocoa drink or a placebo drink made from processed cocoa lacking flavanols.

The participants then completed a series of cognitive tests, with the results showing a clear distinction in performance.

Participants who consumed the flavanol-rich cocoa achieved significantly better results compared to those who consumed the placebo drink.

On average, they completed the cognitive tests 11% faster, showcasing improved memory skills and quicker thinking abilities.

The study also measured the blood oxygen levels in the brain during the tests, revealing that the participants who consumed the flavanol-rich cocoa experienced better oxygenation.

It suggests that this superfood can enhance cognitive ability by improving blood flow and increasing the amount of oxygen available to the brain.

Future research: Who will benefit from flavanols?

Helps with the attention span (Image via Unsplash/Oliver Floricke)

Studies have already documented multiple health advantages associated with flavanols.

For instance, a study conducted in 2017 found that cocoa rich in flavanols improves blood flow throughout the body, including the cognitive health, leading to benefits in memory, attention, processing speed and overall mental performance.

Moreover, cocoa consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease and stroke, as highlighted in a 2013 study.

Flavanol-rich foods like cocoa and tea have also demonstrated the potential to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure as effectively as specialized diets.

While this study focused on healthy adult men, more extensive research is needed to explore the effects of flavanols on different populations, like women, the elderly, and individuals with existing health conditions.

Researchers are working to identify the specific compounds within flavanols responsible for the cognitive benefits observed.

However, it's important to note that sipping on a cup of hot cocoa or enjoying flavanol-rich foods carries no harm and can contribute to overall well-being.

When you looking for a cozy drink to warm up on a cold winter's day, try this superfood -hot cocoa.

It has got flavanols that can boost your memory, make the brain work better and improve blood flow to that noggin. Moreover, don't forget to add teas, apples, berries and vegetables with flavanols to your diet for even more brain benefits.