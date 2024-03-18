Dwayne Johnson launches his own Skincare brand - Papatui

Dwayne Johnson, the celebrated actor, professional wrestler, and entrepreneur, has made a grand entry into the men's personal care sector with the launch of Papatui. It is an affordable skincare brand aimed at promoting men's wellness inside and out.

Named in honor of his Samoan grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, Papatui signifies Johnson's deep connection to his roots and his belief in self-care as a priority for overall wellness.

Papatui emerges as a collection tailored for men, featuring products that cater to skin, hair, body, and tattoo care. Johnson's venture into the skincare industry is motivated by his advocacy for men's wellness and the inquiries he has received over the years about his skincare routine.

"People have asked me about my skincare for years," Dwayne Johnson stated, emphasizing the importance of men taking care of themselves.

About the products of Dwayne Johnson's Papatui

The line, which took three years to develop with a team of skincare experts and scientists, is focused on creating products with effective and cleaner ingredients, promising high-quality, hardworking products at accessible prices.

Available exclusively in the US through its e-commerce platform papatui.com and in Target stores as well as Target.com, the brand ensures affordability with each product priced under 10 US dollars.

The range includes an oil-free face moisturizer with a matte finish, an antiperspirant, a rejuvenating toner dubbed Johnson's "secret weapon", an awakening eye gel, a refreshing body wash, a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, and a 24-hour body lotion, among others.

These products boast key ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and salicylic acid, formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes, alcohol, and PEGs.

Dwayne Johnson’s inspiration for Papatui is deeply personal, drawn from his admiration for his grandfather and his own role as a father.

"My Samoan grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia was the first man who taught me what men's care was all about... His nickname for me, was 'Tui'. And 'Papa,’ which translates to 'Rock' in Samoan," Dwayne Johnson shared, revealing the origins of the brand’s name.

Adding to the uniqueness of Papatui are its three luxury scents - sandalwood suede, lush coconut, and cedar sport, developed in collaboration with luxury fragrance house Firmenich and principal perfumers Frank Voelkl and Clement Gavarry.

The scents are designed to rival top global fragrances, further enhancing the appeal of the products.

Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Johnson and Papatui, highlighting the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality, clean products at exceptional prices.

With its focus on quality, affordability, and a strong personal backstory, Papatui stands out as a meaningful addition to the personal care market, inviting men to prioritize their wellness and grooming without the stigma traditionally associated with skincare discussions.