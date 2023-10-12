Simple natural skincare ingredients you should try in your skincare routine

When it comes to your skincare game, using natural skincare ingredient is the best move. Natural skincare ingredients bring the real benefits that make them the ultimate choice for your skin.

First up, natural ingredients are all about showing love to your skin in a gentle and nurturing way. They work in sync with the skin's natural flow, giving it the nourishment and support it needs to flourish.

Secondly, natural skincare ingredients don't contain harsh chemicals or additives that can mess up the skin. Natural ingredients have some vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, meaning they bring a whole spectrum of benefits to the table.

Try these natural skincare ingredients for healthy skin texture

1) Cucumber extract

Boosts collagen for skin (Image via Unsplash/Harshal S Hirve)

Cucumber is an all-natural and tightens up the pores and cuts down on oil production. It has some serious vitamin C, which helps boost collagen in the skin and fights off free radicals that can mess with your complexion.

Moreover, cucumber juice is an anti-inflammatory superhero, keeping the skin all soothed and calm when you have acne or rosacea.

You can find cucumbers all year at pretty much any grocery store. If not, just throw them in the fridge for up to two weeks, and whip them out for some skincare magic, like toners or masks.

2) Aloe vera

Reduces blemishes and acne scar (Image via Unsplash/Jacqueline Brandwayn)

Aloe vera gel is also a natural moisturizer that can handle all kinds of skin issues. This plant has been passed down for centuries, treating rashes, burns and all them other skin problems.

Aloe vera isn't playing around. It's got your back with some serious vitamins A, C and E, and minerals like magnesium, and amino acids, like glycine and proline, keep the skin on point.

It has got enzymes too, like superoxide dismutase, which protect the skin from free radicals. It has lignins and saponins that keep the pores clean and free of dead skin cells and sebum build-up.

3) Jojoba oil

Packed with vitamin A (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

Jojoba oil also tops the list of natural skincare list when it comes to natural vegetable oil that's just like the stuff the body makes. It's packed with vitamin E and antioxidants, so it's quite helpful for skin cells.

Wait, there's more - this oil lasts much longer than any other natural skincare ingredient. It does not go rancid anytime soon like other oils. You can add jojoba oil to natural skincare products, and use it before it goes bad. Jojoba oil can make things easy and keep the skin flawless

4) Grape seed oil

Hydrates the skin (Image via Unsplash/Avdalyn )

Grape seed oil is a powerful antioxidant that prevents pre-aging symptoms on the skin. Moreover, it's more than just a moisturizer, as it keeps the skin hydrated and free from any blemishes.

Gape seed oil is also anti-inflammatory, so it reduces redness when you deal with acne or other skin troubles, like eczema or psoriasis. That's why a lot of skincare products have grape seed oil in it, which can be helpful for those with sensitive or dry skin.

5) Shea butter

Soothes and helps with eczema (Image via Unsplash/Megumi Nachdev)

Shea butter is that bomb natural oil that's perfect for keeping the skin and hair on point. It works for dry skin, eczema and even sunburns. Shea butter can lock in that moisture and keep the skin from getting all dried out.

It helps with rashes or sores from dryness, too. It even helps with UV protection, keeping you safe from sun damage. That's why you see it in outdoor products like sunscreen lotions or tanning creams. However, make sure to always talk to your doctor before using anything with shea butter.

No doubt, there's a whole list of natural skincare ingredients out there, but knowing which one suits better is important. If you're trying to level up your skincare game or switch things up, don't sleep on the aforementioned natural skincare ingredients.

Go ahead; do some research, and incorporate some of these ingredients in your routine.