10 homemade hair conditioners that can save you some bucks

Creating your own homemade hair conditioner at home can be highly beneficial for your hair's health. Such DIY conditioners typically use natural ingredients, unlike many commercial products that are filled with chemicals. These natural components, such as honey, coconut oil, and yogurt, not only hydrate but also deeply moisturize your hair, resulting in a soft and silky texture.

One of the key advantages of homemade conditioners is their customization potential. You can adjust the ingredients to cater specifically to your hair type and needs, offering a truly personalized hair care solution. Moreover, these conditioners are generally more cost-effective and environmentally friendly compared to their store-bought counterparts.

Homemade hair conditioners that can save you some bucks

1. Honey and Olive Oil Conditioner

How to Make: Combine 2 tablespoons of honey with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Stir until the mixture is well blended.

How to Use: Apply this mixture generously to damp hair, focusing on the ends, as they are often the driest part. Cover your hair with a shower cap and let the conditioner sit for about 20 minutes. This allows deep penetration of the nutrients. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.

2. Coconut Oil and Avocado Conditioner

How to Make: Mash half a ripe avocado until smooth, then mix in 2 tablespoons of coconut oil for a creamy texture.

How to Use: Massage this mixture into your hair, ensuring you cover all strands. It's beneficial for dry and frizzy hair. Leave it in your hair for about 30 minutes, then rinse it out thoroughly. This conditioner deeply moisturizes and adds shine.

3. Banana and Almond Oil Conditioner

How to Make: Take a ripe banana and mash it into a smooth paste. Mix in 1 tablespoon of almond oil for added nutrients.

How to Use: Apply this mixture evenly to your hair, from roots to tips. The banana helps in smoothing frizzy hair, while almond oil nourishes it. Leave it for 25 minutes, then rinse and shampoo your hair. It leaves hair soft and manageable.

4. Yogurt and Egg Conditioner

How to Make: Whisk one egg into half a cup of plain, unsweetened yogurt until it forms a consistent mixture.

How to Use: Coat your hair thoroughly with this mixture. The egg provides protein, while yogurt adds moisture. Let it sit for about 20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water (to prevent the egg from cooking) and shampoo. This conditioner is great for restoring strength and shine.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar and Water Conditioner

How to Make: Dilute 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in 1 cup of water. Shake well to combine.

How to Use: After shampooing, pour this mixture over your hair as a final rinse. It helps in balancing the hair’s pH level and adds a natural shine. There's no need to rinse it out again. This conditioner is particularly good for oily hair.

6. Mayonnaise and Egg Conditioner

How to Make: Blend 1/2 cup of full-fat mayonnaise with 1 egg until it forms a smooth paste.

How to Use: Apply this rich mixture to your hair, ensuring thorough coverage. The mayonnaise moisturizes, while the egg strengthens hair. Leave it for 30 minutes under a shower cap, then rinse out thoroughly and shampoo. It leaves hair feeling soft and replenished.

7. Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice Conditioner

How to Make: Extract 4 tablespoons of gel from an aloe vera leaf and mix with the juice of one lemon.

How to Use: Apply to your hair, particularly on the scalp and hair roots. Leave it for about 15 minutes. Aloe vera soothes the scalp and promotes hair growth, while lemon juice helps in dandruff control. Rinse off thoroughly after use.

8. Beer and Egg Conditioner

How to Make: Whisk together half a cup of flat beer with one raw egg until the mixture is even.

How to Use: Apply to clean, damp hair, ensuring that all strands are covered. The beer adds body and shine, while the egg nourishes. Leave it in your hair for about 15 minutes, then rinse it out. This conditioner is particularly effective for adding volume to limp hair.

9. Rice Water Conditioner

How to Make: Soak 1/2 cup of uncooked rice in 2 cups of water for 30 minutes. Strain and reserve the water.

How to Use: After shampooing, use the rice water as a final rinse. It's rich in inositol, which repairs damaged hair and adds shine. There's no need to rinse it out. This ancient Asian beauty secret is renowned for promoting hair growth and strengthening hair.

10. Strawberry and Honey Conditioner

How to Make: Puree a handful of fresh strawberries and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey to create a smooth paste.

How to Use: Apply this sweet-smelling mixture to your hair, concentrating on the ends. Strawberries help in regulating scalp oil, and honey is a natural humectant. Leave it for 20 minutes, then rinse and shampoo. This conditioner is excellent for both nourishing and adding gloss to your hair.

In conclusion, homemade hair conditioners offer a natural, cost-effective way to nourish and revitalize your hair. Utilizing common ingredients like honey, coconut oil, and yogurt, these DIY solutions cater to various hair needs, from moisturizing dry locks to adding shine and promoting growth while avoiding harsh chemicals found in commercial products.