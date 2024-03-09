Five deaths in Europe linked to sudden ‘parrot fever’ surge

Europe is currently facing a health scare with a rare infection known as ‘parrot fever,’ which has been linked to the deaths of five individuals. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been closely monitoring the situation as the numbers of infected rise across several countries.

‘Parrot fever,’ technically called psittacosis, is an illness stemming from a type of bacteria found in birds, both wild and domestic, as well as poultry. While birds can carry these bacteria without showing signs of sickness, they can spread it around through their breath and poop. Even though these birds may look healthy, the infection is stealthily thrust into the environment where humans can easily catch it.

How do humans catch ‘parrot fever’?

Through air or direct contact leads to this infection (Image via Unsplas/ Paolo Candelo)

Humans mainly get this infection by breathing in dusty air that’s contaminated with secretions from infected birds. It’s also possible, albeit less common, to catch the disease from bird bites or if there's direct beak-to-mouth contact. However, eating cooked birds that were infected is not considered a risk.

Passing the infection from one person to another is considered quite unusual, but it’s not impossible. Most of the current cases are among people who had been around domestic or wild birds.

Recognizing the symptoms of ‘parrot fever’ in humans

Dry cough, fever or chills are the most common symptoms (Image via Unsplash/ Brittany Colette)

The symptoms of parrot fever in humans generally start showing up between five to 14 days after exposure to a sick bird. Individuals might experience a range of symptoms from headaches and muscle pain to a dry cough, fever, and chills. Thankfully, a dose of antibiotics usually does the trick in treating it, and the disease rarely causes death in humans.

Austria, which would expect to see about two cases each year, had 14 confirmed infections in 2023 and four more already in this year up to March 4. These cases are a bit of a head-scratcher because the individuals hadn’t traveled or been in contact with wild birds.

In Denmark, most cases usually come from people dealing with pet birds or racing pigeons, with an average annual count of about 15 to 30 cases. However, this outbreak has already resulted in 23 confirmed cases, and health officials think the true number might be higher. Severe outcomes have arisen with 17 hospitalizations, 15 individuals developing pneumonia, and four deaths.

High-temperature fever (Image via Unsplash/ Winel Sutanto)

Notably, one person got parrot fever from a pet bird, while most others had contact with wild birds, particularly through bird feeders. Some cases were in people without any known contact with birds.

Germany reported 14 cases in 2023 and an additional five this year, almost all suffering from pneumonia and needing hospital care.

The Netherlands and Sweden have also reported higher than usual numbers. The Netherlands has had 21 cases from late December through February, leading to hospitalization in all cases and one death. Contacts with birds were mixed, with some not reporting any at all.

The WHO, alongside affected countries, continues to keep a watchful eye and respond to the outbreak accordingly. Health professionals are encouraged to stay vigilant for symptoms of the infection.

Preventative measures are being stressed, particularly for bird owners and those who work with birds regularly. Good hand hygiene is crucial, and for those with pet birds, maintaining clean cages and avoiding overcrowded conditions are essential practices to keep both birds and humans healthy.